FEATURE: Ian Cole's Journey of Longevity, 1,000 Games Later

Saying Ian Cole has put together an impressive NHL résumé would be an understatement.

Since being selected 18th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2007 NHL Draft, 37-year-old stay-at-home defenseman has established himself as one of the league's most reliable veteran blue liners.

Now, 17 seasons later, Cole reached another milestone in an already accomplished career, skating in his 1,000th NHL game Friday night against Montreal, becoming just the 422nd skater in NHL history to hit the mark.

“It’s a cool milestone,” Cole explained the next day. “1,000 games is always kind of like that benchmark of longevity in hockey. So, to finally get there is special for sure.”

The key to his success? Consistency and dedication, both on and off the ice.

“I think there is a lot off the ice for sure, in terms of training hard, getting ready for every season, but also trying to thread that needle of ‘Hey I want to push you, but not to the point where you get hurt,’” the Blackhawks defenseman said. “Just general recovery, try to sleep, trying to do all the foundational things that really matter. Just because our sleep schedules are so messed up, you just try and do it as best you can.”

“And then on the ice it’s just trying to be consistent, trying to have the team know exactly what they’re going to get from you every single night,” Cole continued. “I think one thing that’s been my focus for a while is consistency in my game and my approach, but also the product on the ice. You want to try and be a predictable product out there. One your teammates, coaches, and everyone in the organization can rely on, and you try and do that the best you can. I think that certainly helps in the longevity conversation.”