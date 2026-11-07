PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Hurricanes in Road Trip Finale

Chicago closes out its three-game road swing Saturday night at Lenovo Center looking to split the season series with Carolina

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
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More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago closes out its three-game road trip on Saturday night against Carolina at Lenovo Center.
  • Dillon Boucher handed out a career-high seven hits on Thursday against Tampa Bay. 
  • Connor Bedard has posted nine points (3G, 6A) over his last eight appearances. 
  • Forward Roman Kantserov is riding a career-long seven-game point streak, scoring seven points (5G, 2A) in that stretch.

AGAINST THE HURRICANES

  • Chicago will conclude its three-game road trip and its season series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at Lenovo Center. 
  • The Hurricanes bested the Blackhawks, 5-2, on Oct. 10 at United Center. Roman Kantserov scored his first career goal in the contest, while Oliver Moore also found the back of the net. Goaltender Spencer Knight made a season-high 34 saves. 
  • The Blackhawks earned a 4-3 shootout win in their last trip to Lenovo Center on Jan. 22, 2026. Moore tallied the shootout game-deciding goal. 
  • Connor Bedard enters Saturday’s game with four points (2G, 2A) in three career trips to Lenovo Center. The North Vancouver native posted three points (1G, 2A) in his first career game against Carolina on Feb. 19, 2024. 
  • Forward Ryan Donato has recorded five points (1G, 4A) over his last six games against the Hurricanes, including an assist when the two teams met earlier this season (Oct. 10). 
  • The Boston, Mass. native owns nine points (5G, 4A) in 13 career appearances against Carolina. 
  • Anton Frondell earned his first career multi-goal game (2G) against the Hurricanes on April 9, 2026. 
  • Frank Nazar potted his first career goal in his NHL debut against Carolina on April 14, 2024. 
  • Spencer Knight boasts a 4-3-0 record, 2.98 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in seven career appearances against the Hurricanes. Two of his four wins against Carolina have been shutouts. 
  • Arvid Soderblom turned away 24 shots in his lone career appearance against the Hurricanes on Jan. 30, 2025.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ETHAN DEL MASTRO | D | #38
SEBASTIAN AHO | C | #20

Enters Saturday's matchup with assists (3A) in each of his last two outings.

 

Posted his first career multi-point game (2A) against the Panthers on Nov. 4.

 

Has totaled 10 points (2G, 8A) in 53 career regular-season games.

 

Drafted by Chicago in the 4th round (105th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Leads the Hurricanes in points (23) and assists (14), while ranking second in goals (9).

 

Has produced five points (2G, 3A) over his last five appearances. 

 

Posted two assists in his last outing on Nov. 5 against the Islanders.

 

Owns 734 points (319G, 415A) across 774 career NHL games.

 

SETTING THE TONE

The Blackhawks handed out a season-high 31 hits against Tampa Bay on Thursday night ... It was the most hits the team has had in a game since also having 31 on Oct. 13, 2025 against Utah ... Dillon Boucher provided a career-high seven hits in just 8:12 of time on ice, while Cole Smith matched his season high with six hits ... Smith paces the team with 38 hits, while Artyom Levshunov leads club blueliners with 28 ... Chicago has 287 hits through the squad’s first 17 games, averaging 16.88 per game.

STICK TAPS

Ryan Greene skated in his 100th career NHL game on Thursday night against the Lightning ... The 23-year-old center has won 55.6% (15-of-27) of his faceoffs over the first two games of Chicago’s current three-game road swing ... A native of St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador, Greene has produced four points (2G, 2A) in 17 games this season ... Across his 100-game NHL career, he has totaled 33 points (14G, 19A).

DEFENSE TO OFFENSE

Ethan Del Mastro (3A) and Sam Rinzel (2A) have combined for five assists between the first two games of Chicago’s current three-game road trip ... Wyatt Kaiser paces club blueliners in points (6), assists (4) and goals (2) so far this season ... The Blackhawks have gotten 21 points (4G, 17A) from defensemen in 2026-27.

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