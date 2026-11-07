PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Hurricanes in Road Trip Finale

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago closes out its three-game road swing Saturday night at Lenovo Center looking to split the season series with Carolina
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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ETHAN DEL MASTRO | D | #38
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SEBASTIAN AHO | C | #20
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Enters Saturday's matchup with assists (3A) in each of his last two outings.
Posted his first career multi-point game (2A) against the Panthers on Nov. 4.
Has totaled 10 points (2G, 8A) in 53 career regular-season games.
Drafted by Chicago in the 4th round (105th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
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Leads the Hurricanes in points (23) and assists (14), while ranking second in goals (9).
Has produced five points (2G, 3A) over his last five appearances.
Posted two assists in his last outing on Nov. 5 against the Islanders.
Owns 734 points (319G, 415A) across 774 career NHL games.
The Blackhawks handed out a season-high 31 hits against Tampa Bay on Thursday night ... It was the most hits the team has had in a game since also having 31 on Oct. 13, 2025 against Utah ... Dillon Boucher provided a career-high seven hits in just 8:12 of time on ice, while Cole Smith matched his season high with six hits ... Smith paces the team with 38 hits, while Artyom Levshunov leads club blueliners with 28 ... Chicago has 287 hits through the squad’s first 17 games, averaging 16.88 per game.
Ryan Greene skated in his 100th career NHL game on Thursday night against the Lightning ... The 23-year-old center has won 55.6% (15-of-27) of his faceoffs over the first two games of Chicago’s current three-game road swing ... A native of St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador, Greene has produced four points (2G, 2A) in 17 games this season ... Across his 100-game NHL career, he has totaled 33 points (14G, 19A).
Ethan Del Mastro (3A) and Sam Rinzel (2A) have combined for five assists between the first two games of Chicago’s current three-game road trip ... Wyatt Kaiser paces club blueliners in points (6), assists (4) and goals (2) so far this season ... The Blackhawks have gotten 21 points (4G, 17A) from defensemen in 2026-27.