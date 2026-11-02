RELEASE: Blackhawks, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans, Fabric and Culture of Chicago
Inspired by Chicago’s spirit of progress, the design brings the iconic “I Will” motto and civic pride to life in a bold new way
Today, the Chicago Blackhawks, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Chicago. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Blackhawks uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.
The Blackhawks will wear their Hometown Remix uniform six times during the 2026-27 season, beginning tonight, Mon., Nov. 2, when they host the Colorado Avalanche at United Center, and on the following dates:
- Dec. 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- March 8 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- March 10 vs. Washington Capitals
- March 14 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- March 16 vs. San Jose Sharks
Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.
For the Blackhawks, those influences start with Chicago itself. The city has long been defined by people willing to take on challenges, find solutions and move forward, from reversing the flow of a river to rebuilding after the Great Chicago Fire and continually reinventing itself. It’s that spirit that informs the key design elements behind the uniform.
Blackhawks Hometown Remix Jersey Description: Green Jersey! The fan favorite color finally makes an appearance on ice. The theme: progress. Exactly what Chicago is known for. In fact, 2026 marks 50 years since the Blackhawks donned the iconic “I Will the Spirit of Chicago” motto on their home jersey. Intrinsically linked to major civic moments like Chicago’s World’s Fairs, the motto is a bold symbol of progress, ambition, and resilience. Featured on a vivid green base is the current Blackhawks logo, with gold shoulder patches. Each sleeve features four debossed six-pointed stars—a nod to the city flag, and the meaning of each one. Steeped in history, with a bright, bold look to the future, Chicago, wear it with pride.
“When we began exploring what a Blackhawks Hometown Remix jersey could be, we kept coming back to the idea of finding a story that was authentically Chicago while remaining true to the Blackhawks,” said Jerry Ferguson, Blackhawks Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing. “What stood out was a unique connection from 1961, when the Blackhawks captured the Stanley Cup the same year Chicago plumbers discovered the process that would become the city's annual tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green every St. Patrick’s Day. Those are two iconic moments in Chicago history, and bringing them together created a unique opportunity to celebrate both our team and our city.”
Additional tributes to both Blackhawks and Chicago history can be found throughout the uniform, including a lace-up collar inspired by Blackhawks sweaters of the 1960s, sleeve striping that nods to the club's 1961 Stanley Cup championship team and the "I Will" motto found inside the hem.
“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”
“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”
Jersey Available in Blackhawks Stores Now
Purchase this special edition jersey online and in-person at all Blackhawks Stores
Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions – and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, are available beginning today. The collection includes hoodies, tees and brand-new fleece and outerwear styles that are available across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.
Locally, fans can purchase the collection at CBHShop.com, the Blackhawks Store on Michigan Avenue and the Madhouse Team Store located at the United Center.