PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Road Trip Against Red Wings

🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Patrick Kane returns to Little Caesars Arena as the Blackhawks and Red Wings square off in their first meeting of the season
🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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ROMAN KANTSEROV | RW | #80
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LUCAS RAYMOND | LW | #23
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Has goals in back-to-back games, including a power play goal against the Kings on Tuesday night.
Leads the team and all NHL rookies with five goals so far this season.
Shares eighth in the NHL in points (5) among rookies in 2026-27.
Recorded 64 points (36G, 28A) in 63 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2025-26.
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Has produced 11 points (3G, 8A) over the team's first 12 games of the season.
Ranks first on the club in assists (8) and sits second in points (11).
He has notched seven points (3G, 4A) over his last five games.
Totaled 76 points (25G, 51A) in 80 regular-season games last season.
Wyatt Kaiser delivered the game-winning goal against Los Angeles on Tuesday night, marking his first goal of the season ... His tally was the third scored by a Blackhawks defenseman in 2026-27, joining Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel ... The Andover, Minn. native leads club blueliners in points (4) and assists (3) this season ... The 24-year-old defenseman has produced 39 points (11G, 28A) over his 187-game NHL career.
Goaltender Spencer Knight turned away 25-of-26 shots on Tuesday against the Kings, earning his fourth win of the season ... Knight has stopped 25 or more shots in seven of his 10 appearances this season ... The Darien, Conn. enters Thursday’s road tilt leading the league in high-danger saves (94) ... The sixth-year netminder ranks second in the NHL in total saves (278) so far this season.
Chicago found the back of the net on the power play against the Kings on Tuesday night, giving rookie Roman Kantserov his team-leading fifth goal of the season ... The Blackhawks have scored a power play goal in four of their seven home games this season ... Kantserov paces the team with two power play tallies, while Connor Bedard and Sam Rinzel each have one goal on the man advantage this season ... Bedard is the club’s leader in power play points (3), scoring a goal and handing out two assists on the man advantage in his first six games of the 2026-27 campaign.