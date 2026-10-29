PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Road Trip Against Red Wings

Patrick Kane returns to Little Caesars Arena as the Blackhawks and Red Wings square off in their first meeting of the season

16x9 (5)
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago opens up a two-game road trip against Detroit on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. 
  • The Blackhawks have killed off six straight and nine of the last 10 opposing team power plays, improving the team's season percentage to 78.4%. 
  • Cole Smith delivered a game-high six hits against the Kings on Tuesday night, pushing him to a team-leading 28 on the season. 
  • Patrick Kane is just one assist (899) away from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach 900 for his career.

AGAINST THE RED WINGS

  • Chicago begins a two-game road trip on Thursday night in Detroit. This is the first of two meetings between the rival clubs, with the next matchup coming on Jan. 16, 2027 at United Center. 
  • The Blackhawks have 295 all-time wins against the Red Wings, including 120 in Detroit.  
    Over the last 40 meetings between the two teams, Chicago owns a 24-12-4 record. 
  • Patrick Kane has logged seven points (2G, 5A) over his last five games against the Red Wings. In 59 career games against them, he’s posted 56 points (18G, 38A). 
  • The Buffalo, N.Y. native has points (1G, 3A) in back-to-back games at Little Caesars Arena. 
  • Captain Connor Bedard enters Thursday’s tilt with four points (1G, 3A) in his last two games against the Red Wings, including a three-point (1G, 2A) effort in his last trip to Little Caesars Arena. 
  • In five career meetings with Detroit, Bedard has notched six points (1G, 5A). 
  • Finnish winger Teuvo Teravainen has potted three goals over his last two games at Little Caesars Arena, including a two-goal outing on Jan. 10, 2025.
  • Bowen Byram is riding a four-game point streak against the Red Wings, registering four assists in that stretch. 
  • Tyler Bertuzzi picked up two points (1G, 1A) in his last trip to Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 9, 2025. 
  • Forward Ryan Donato comes into Thursday’s game with points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.
  • Defenseman Artyom Levshunov recorded two assists in his lone game at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 9, 2025. 
  • Oliver Moore scored his first career goal against Detroit in a 5-1 Blackhawks win on Nov. 9, 2025. 
  • Spencer Knight stopped 33-of-34 shots in his lone trip to Little Caesars Arena on April 17, 2022, earning a 6-1 win. Knight boasts a 1-0-0 record, 0.74 goals-against average and .974 save percentage in two career appearances against the Red Wings. 
  • Arvid Soderblom enters Thursday night’s game with a 1-1-0 record, 2.02 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in two career appearances against Detroit. He stopped 45-of-46 shots in a 5-1 Chicago win on Nov. 9, 2025.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ROMAN KANTSEROV | RW | #80
LUCAS RAYMOND | LW | #23

Has goals in back-to-back games, including a power play goal against the Kings on Tuesday night.

 

Leads the team and all NHL rookies with five goals so far this season.

 

Shares eighth in the NHL in points (5) among rookies in 2026-27.

 

Recorded 64 points (36G, 28A) in 63 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2025-26.

Has produced 11 points (3G, 8A) over the team's first 12 games of the season.

 

Ranks first on the club in assists (8) and sits second in points (11).

 

He has notched seven points (3G, 4A) over his last five games. 

 

Totaled 76 points (25G, 51A) in 80 regular-season games last season.

 

KAISER ROLL

Wyatt Kaiser delivered the game-winning goal against Los Angeles on Tuesday night, marking his first goal of the season ... His tally was the third scored by a Blackhawks defenseman in 2026-27, joining Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel ... The Andover, Minn. native leads club blueliners in points (4) and assists (3) this season ... The 24-year-old defenseman has produced 39 points (11G, 28A) over his 187-game NHL career.

KNIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

Goaltender Spencer Knight turned away 25-of-26 shots on Tuesday against the Kings, earning his fourth win of the season ... Knight has stopped 25 or more shots in seven of his 10 appearances this season ... The Darien, Conn. enters Thursday’s road tilt leading the league in high-danger saves (94) ... The sixth-year netminder ranks second in the NHL in total saves (278) so far this season.

POWER PLAY PROWESS

Chicago found the back of the net on the power play against the Kings on Tuesday night, giving rookie Roman Kantserov his team-leading fifth goal of the season ... The Blackhawks have scored a power play goal in four of their seven home games this season ...  Kantserov paces the team with two power play tallies, while Connor Bedard and Sam Rinzel each have one goal on the man advantage this season ... Bedard is the club’s leader in power play points (3), scoring a goal and handing out two assists on the man advantage in his first six games of the 2026-27 campaign.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally Past Kings to Close Homestand

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Homestand Against the Kings

FEATURE: Ian Cole's Journey of Longevity, 1,000 Games Later

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Tight Contest to Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Panthers in Sunday Matinee Clash

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Hold Early Lead Against Canadiens

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Andrew Mangiapane From Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Canadiens for Friday Night Hockey

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dominic Toninato to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Stars, 4-0, at United Center

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Stay Hot at Home Against Stars

RECAP: Levshunov Lifts Blackhawks Past Jets in Overtime

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Build Momentum Against Jets

RECAP: Teravainen's Three-Point Night Leads Blackhawks Past Penguins, 5-3

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Connor Bedard from Injured Non-Roster

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Homestand Against Penguins

RECAP: Kantserov Scores First NHL Goal in 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes

RELEASE: Eddie Olczyk Named Blackhawks Ambassador