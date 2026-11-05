RECAP: Blackhawks Third-Period Push Comes Up Short in Loss to Panthers

Nazar, Bedard and Kantserov highlight Chicago's comeback effort in a 5-3 loss at Amerant Bank Arena

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks rallied with two third-period goals but couldn't recover from Florida's quick start, falling 5 - 3 to the Panthers on Wednesday Night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.

🚨 Kantserov atop NHL rookie goal-scoring lead

⭐️ Nazar records second career multi-goal game

🔥 Bedard extends point streak to seven games

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Florida

KANTSEROV TAKES OVER ROOKIE GOAL LEAD

Roman Kantserov continued his impressive rookie campaign, scoring Chicago's first goal of the night at 16:48 of the second period. Assisted by Ethan Del Mastro and Connor Bedard, the tally narrowed Florida's lead to 3-1 and gave the rookie seven goals on the season.

With seven goals, Kantserov now leads all NHL rookies in goal scoring.

The goal also extended Kantserov's point streak to six games, making him the eighth Blackhawks rookie in the last 40 years to record a point streak of six games or longer.

Del Mastro's helper also marked his first point of the season.

Roman Kantserov scores his seventh goal of the season

NAZAR LEADS THIRD PERIOD PUSH

Frank Nazar sparked the Blackhawks' comeback attempt with a pair of third-period goals, recording the second multi-goal game of his NHL career.

His first tally came shorthanded at 9:31 of the third period when he broke in alone and beat Jacob Markstrom, cutting Florida's deficit to 3-2. The goal marked the third shorthanded goal of Nazar's NHL career.

After Florida restored its two-goal lead, Nazar struck again at 16:09 of the third period off assists from Sam Rinzel and Connor Bedard, pulling Chicago back within one goal.

Frank Nazar scores on a short handed breakaway

BEDARD'S STREAK REACHES SEVEN

Connor Bedard collected assists on both the Kantserov and Nazar goals, recording his second multi-point performance in three games.

The two-assist effort extended Bedard's point streak to seven games, the longest active streak on the club. During that span, the Blackhawks captain has recorded 9 points (3G, 6A).

Frank Nazar cuts the deficit to one

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The Blackhawks continue their three-game road trip tomorrow night, Thursday, Nov. 4, when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.

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