RECAP: Blackhawks Third-Period Push Comes Up Short in Loss to Panthers

KANTSEROV TAKES OVER ROOKIE GOAL LEAD

Roman Kantserov continued his impressive rookie campaign, scoring Chicago's first goal of the night at 16:48 of the second period. Assisted by Ethan Del Mastro and Connor Bedard, the tally narrowed Florida's lead to 3-1 and gave the rookie seven goals on the season.

With seven goals, Kantserov now leads all NHL rookies in goal scoring.

The goal also extended Kantserov's point streak to six games, making him the eighth Blackhawks rookie in the last 40 years to record a point streak of six games or longer.

Del Mastro's helper also marked his first point of the season.