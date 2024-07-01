BLOG: Blackhawks Free Agency Tracker

Follow along with all of Chicago's moves throughout free agency's opening day

PaintTheIce-20230829-097
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

It's July 1, teams across the NHL are now officially allowed to sign any unrestricted free agents to new contracts.

Stay up to date with all the Blackhawks moves from the day below:

Free Agency is Officially Open

11:00 a.m.

It's officially 11 a.m. CT, and teams are now able to sign free agents to new contracts.

Full Free Agent List Released 

10:45 a.m. CT

The NHL has officially release the full list of players who are restricted free agents and unrestricted free agents ahead of the signing period opening at 11 a.m.

Among the list are members of last season's Blackhawks roster: 

Restricted Free Agent

  • Isaak Phillips

Unrestricted Free Agents

  • Joey Anderson
  • Colin Blackwell
  • Mackenzie Entwistle
  • David Gust
  • Mike Hardman
  • Reese Johnson 
  • Tyler Johnson
  • Sam Lafferty (rights acquired on June 26)
  • Jaycob Megna
  • Luke Philp
  • Taylor Raddysh
  • Filip Roos
  • Rem Pitlick
  • Vili Saarijarvi
  • Jaxson Stauber
  • Michal Teply
  • Jarred Tinordi
  • Nikita Zaitsev

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Make Five Selections on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Day 2 Selections

FEATURE: Blackhawks Go Big in First Round, Again

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Levshunov, Boisvert and Vanacker in First Round

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Marek Vanacker

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Sacha Boisvert

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Artyom Levshunov

RELEASE: Bedard Named to 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

RELEASE: Bedard Named Calder Memorial Trophy Winner for 2023-24

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Mikheyev, Lafferty and 2027 Second Round Pick from Canucks

FEATURE: Blackhawks Excited to Add 'Meaningful Pieces' at 2024 NHL Draft

DRAFT: Best Selections at Blackhawks 2024 Pick Numbers

NEWS: Jeremy Roenick Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

RELEASE: Blackhawks Name Circa Sports as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Cole Guttman to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

FEATURE: The Day I Was Drafted Home 

DRAFT: How Chicago's 2024 Draft Picks Were Acquired

BLOG: Get to Know Top Prospects Celebrini, Levshunov & Lindstrom