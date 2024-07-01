RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Laurent Brossoit to Two-Year Deal

Netminder posted .927 save percentage in each of last two seasons, registered five playoff wins en route to 2023 Stanley Cup

Laurent Brossoit-16x9 CONTRACT
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Laurent Brossoit (lohr-AHNT bra-SAH) on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($3,300,000 salary cap hit).

Brossoit, 31, played in 23 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2023-24 campaign, notching a 15-5-2 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. His .927 SV% and 2.00 GAA led all goaltenders who appeared in at least 20 games last season. Brossoit also appeared in one game with the Jets during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Port Alberni, B.C. native has appeared in 140 career NHL regular-season games with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vegas, compiling a 64-46-13 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV%. Brossoit has also appeared in 10 career postseason games, logging a 5-2-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and a .890 SV%. The netminder appeared in eight games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Vegas, helping the team win its first Stanley Cup.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound goaltender was originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Veteran Alec Martinez to One-Year Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Maroon, Smith and Anderson

RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Tyler Bertuzzi to Four-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Teuvo Teravainen to Three-Year Deal

BLOG: Blackhawks Free Agency Tracker

RELEASE: Blackhawks Make Five Selections on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Day 2 Selections

FEATURE: Blackhawks Go Big in First Round, Again

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Levshunov, Boisvert and Vanacker in First Round

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Marek Vanacker

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Sacha Boisvert

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Artyom Levshunov

RELEASE: Bedard Named to 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

RELEASE: Bedard Named Calder Memorial Trophy Winner for 2023-24

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Mikheyev, Lafferty and 2027 Second Round Pick from Canucks

FEATURE: Blackhawks Excited to Add 'Meaningful Pieces' at 2024 NHL Draft

DRAFT: Best Selections at Blackhawks 2024 Pick Numbers

NEWS: Jeremy Roenick Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024