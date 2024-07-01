RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Laurent Brossoit to Two-Year Deal

Brossoit, 31, played in 23 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2023-24 campaign, notching a 15-5-2 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. His .927 SV% and 2.00 GAA led all goaltenders who appeared in at least 20 games last season. Brossoit also appeared in one game with the Jets during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Port Alberni, B.C. native has appeared in 140 career NHL regular-season games with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vegas, compiling a 64-46-13 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV%. Brossoit has also appeared in 10 career postseason games, logging a 5-2-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and a .890 SV%. The netminder appeared in eight games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Vegas, helping the team win its first Stanley Cup.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound goaltender was originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.