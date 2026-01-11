NASHVILLE -- Drew Commesso made 36 saves in his first NHL win, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators
Bertuzzi, Bedard each has 2 points for Chicago, which has won 5 of 6
It was Commesso's fourth NHL game and second this season. He made 19 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.
“I think I’ll remember it as my first career win more (than the shutout),” Commesso said. “It was just a big win for the team, especially after the game last night where I don’t think any of us were happy with how it went, how we played. For us to respond like that, really just timely goals. [Chicago forward Nick Lardis] getting that big second goal was huge and us surviving that long shift there at the end. Just a total team effort.”
Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks (19-19-7), who have won five of their past six games.
“I thought [Bedard] would look more comfortable tonight than last night, and he’s going to look more comfortable in the next game than tonight,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s just the reality of being out for a long time and kind of getting your groove back a little bit.”
Juuse Saros made 18 saves for the Predators (20-20-4), who have lost two of their past three and face the Capitals on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena for the second of a back-to-back.
“Definitely not our best,” Nashville captain Roman Josi said. “It felt like it was just a 50-50 game. We kind of left it up to chance. They got that first one, and we just never got to our game really. Maybe for a couple of minutes, but not for a long period."
Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:41 of the second period. Bedard skated out of the left corner and fed a backdoor pass to Bertuzzi at the right post, where he scored into an open net.
Lardis pushed the lead to 2-0 at 11:01 of the third period when he finished Bedard's pass from below the goal line with a wrist shot from the slot.
“I’m so blessed and thankful to God just for putting me in this situation,” Commesso said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him. I think a big thing has just been my faith and always staying even-keeled when things aren’t going well, and when things are going well just to always be thankful and grateful for him. Something I’ve learned about pro hockey is there’s just a lot out of your control. I went from not even playing in the [Rockford of the American Hockey League] game on Friday to starting for the [Blackhawks] in back-to-back games. You never know. It’s just good to lean back on my preparation when I need it.”
Ryan Greene scored an empty-net goal at 18:32 for the 3-0 final.
“You go back to work tomorrow,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We haven’t done this very often. I don’t know if a little fatigue set in, which shouldn’t be an excuse. They played the night before. We just weren’t sharp enough. We didn’t execute at the level that we normally execute.”
NOTES: Commesso became the fourth goaltender in Blackhawks franchise history to record a shutout in his first NHL win, following Corey Crawford (March 5, 2008), Craig Anderson (Jan. 22, 2004), and Paul Goodman (Jan. 1, 1940). ... Bedard recorded his 41st career multipoint game and tied Jeremy Roenick and Eddie Olczyk for the second-most by a Chicago player before age 21 behind only Denis Savard (44 games). ... Blackhawks goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom, and defenseman Louis Crevier each missed the game because of an illness. ... Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague played his 400th NHL game. … Nashville forward Jonathan Marchessault missed his 11th consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.