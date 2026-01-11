Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks (19-19-7), who have won five of their past six games.

“I thought [Bedard] would look more comfortable tonight than last night, and he’s going to look more comfortable in the next game than tonight,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s just the reality of being out for a long time and kind of getting your groove back a little bit.”

Juuse Saros made 18 saves for the Predators (20-20-4), who have lost two of their past three and face the Capitals on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena for the second of a back-to-back.

“Definitely not our best,” Nashville captain Roman Josi said. “It felt like it was just a 50-50 game. We kind of left it up to chance. They got that first one, and we just never got to our game really. Maybe for a couple of minutes, but not for a long period."

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:41 of the second period. Bedard skated out of the left corner and fed a backdoor pass to Bertuzzi at the right post, where he scored into an open net.