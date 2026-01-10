PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Nashville for Saturday Night Road Tilt

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago completes second half of back-to-back against Predators at Bridgestone Arena
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks head to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday for a matchup against the Nashville Predators. Saturday’s game will be the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season. The Blackhawks have earned points in back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena (0-0-2) and have logged points in three of their last four games against Nashville overall (1-1-2). Forward Connor Bedard has notched points in five off his last six games against Nashville (3G, 3A) and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the club at Bridgestone Arena. He’s recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in nine career games against them.
The Blackhawks fell to the Washington Capitals, 5-1, on Friday night at United Center, snapping Chicago’s four-game win streak … Oliver Moore scored a power play goal as Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Lardis each recorded an assist. Connor Bedard returned from injury and shared first among all skaters with four shots on goal. Landon Slaggert led all skaters with five hits and Ryan Greene went 9-for-15 (60%) in the faceoff circle. Drew Commesso and Kevin Korchinski each made their season debuts with the Blackhawks and Chicago went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks lead the NHL with 70 points and 52 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 18 goals share third. Chicago also ranks first in the league with 21.1% of their points and 25.0% of their assists coming from rookie skaters. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov ranks first in assists (18) and second in points (20) among NHL rookie defensemen. He also ranks fourth among NHL first year blueliners with 42 hits and ranks fifth with an average time on ice per game of 18:39. Colton Dach shares fourth in the NHL and leads all league rookies with 155 hits in 44 games this season.
Rookie forward Oliver Moore scored a power play goal on Friday against the Capitals and has goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career. Moore enters Saturday’s game having logged five points (2G, 3A) over his last six games. The forward now leads all team rookies with five goals in 32 games this season, while his nine assists and 14 points each rank third. He recorded two assists on Dec. 30 against the Islanders for his second multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A on Nov. 18 vs. CGY). He also notched a career-high eight faceoff wins (8/11; 72.7%) in the game.
On Friday against Washington, forward Connor Bedard appeared in his first game since Dec. 12 and shared first among all game skaters with four shots on goal. He ranks first on the team with 44 points and 25 assists in 32 games this season, while his 19 goals rank second. Bedard has now earned 172 career points (64G, 108A) and is eight points shy of tying Eddie Olczyk (180) for the most points by a Blackhawks player age 20 or younger.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 10, 1898: Blackhawks forward George Hay was born in Listowel, Ontario. He would score the first goal in franchise history on Nov. 17, 1926 against the Toronto St. Patricks at Chicago Coliseum.
Chicago forward Steve Larmer recorded an assist for his 900th career NHL point on Jan. 10, 1993 in a game against the Los Angeles Kings. He also logged a goal in the game for his 901st NHL point. The Blackhawks fell in the game, 5-4.