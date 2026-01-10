PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Nashville for Saturday Night Road Tilt

AGAINST NASHVILLE

The Blackhawks head to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday for a matchup against the Nashville Predators. Saturday’s game will be the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season. The Blackhawks have earned points in back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena (0-0-2) and have logged points in three of their last four games against Nashville overall (1-1-2). Forward Connor Bedard has notched points in five off his last six games against Nashville (3G, 3A) and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the club at Bridgestone Arena. He’s recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in nine career games against them.