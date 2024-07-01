RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Tyler Bertuzzi to Four-Year Contract

Veteran forward has 261 points (113, 148) in 406 career games, coming off career-high season in appearances (80)

Tyler-Bertuzzi-16x9 CONTRACT
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Tyler Bertuzzi (buhr-TOO-zee) on a four-year contract that runs through the 2027-28 season ($5,500,000 salary cap hit).

“Tyler is a fantastic competitor who brings energy every night,” Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “He has enjoyed consistent offensive success throughout his career and we look forward to watching Tyler to continue to produce at the high level he’s shown he is capable of.”

Bertuzzi, 29, appeared in a career-high 80 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24, posting 43 points (21G, 22A). His 21 goals ranked fifth among all Toronto skaters, while his 43 points ranked seventh on the club. He also dressed in seven postseason games with the Maple Leafs, tallying four points (1G, 3A). His three assists and four points each shared first among all Toronto skaters.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward has suited up in 406 career regular-season NHL games split between the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins and Toronto, totaling 261 points (113G, 148A). He has also made two trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, compiling 14 points (6G, 8A) in 14 games. Bertuzzi has also appeared in one NHL All-Star Game during the 2019-20 season.

The Sudbury, Ont. native helped Team Canada win the silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, skating in five tournament games in his only appearance on the international stage. Bertuzzi was originally selected by Detroit in the second round (58th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Maroon, Smith and Anderson

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Teuvo Teravainen to Three-Year Deal

BLOG: Blackhawks Free Agency Tracker

RELEASE: Blackhawks Make Five Selections on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Day 2 Selections

FEATURE: Blackhawks Go Big in First Round, Again

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Levshunov, Boisvert and Vanacker in First Round

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Marek Vanacker

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Sacha Boisvert

DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Artyom Levshunov

RELEASE: Bedard Named to 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

RELEASE: Bedard Named Calder Memorial Trophy Winner for 2023-24

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Mikheyev, Lafferty and 2027 Second Round Pick from Canucks

FEATURE: Blackhawks Excited to Add 'Meaningful Pieces' at 2024 NHL Draft

DRAFT: Best Selections at Blackhawks 2024 Pick Numbers

NEWS: Jeremy Roenick Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

RELEASE: Blackhawks Name Circa Sports as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Cole Guttman to One-Year, Two-Way Contract