RELEASE: Blackhawks Ink Tyler Bertuzzi to Four-Year Contract

Bertuzzi, 29, appeared in a career-high 80 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24, posting 43 points (21G, 22A). His 21 goals ranked fifth among all Toronto skaters, while his 43 points ranked seventh on the club. He also dressed in seven postseason games with the Maple Leafs, tallying four points (1G, 3A). His three assists and four points each shared first among all Toronto skaters.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward has suited up in 406 career regular-season NHL games split between the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins and Toronto, totaling 261 points (113G, 148A). He has also made two trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, compiling 14 points (6G, 8A) in 14 games. Bertuzzi has also appeared in one NHL All-Star Game during the 2019-20 season.

The Sudbury, Ont. native helped Team Canada win the silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, skating in five tournament games in his only appearance on the international stage. Bertuzzi was originally selected by Detroit in the second round (58th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.