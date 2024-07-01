RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign T.J. Brodie to Two-Year Contract

Veteran defenseman of 14 NHL seasons signs two-year deal with Chicago

TJ-Brodie-Contract-16x9

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman T.J. Brodie on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($3,750,000 salary cap hit).

“T.J. is a strong, two-way defenseman that can play valuable minutes in any situation,” Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “He adds a wealth of experience to our room and we’re excited about the impact he’ll have on our team.”

Brodie, 34, registered 26 points (1G, 25A) in 78 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 campaign. He finished the season ranked second on the Maple Leafs with an average time on ice per game of 21:43, while he ranked second among club blueliners with 25 assists and third with 26 points. Additionally, Brodie ranked first on Toronto with 159 blocked shots last season, the second-most he’s tallied in a single season in his career (178; 2014-15). The defenseman also appeared in one game with the Maple Leafs during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound defenseman has skated in 908 career regular-season games over 14 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames and Toronto, earning 348 points (56G, 292A). His 908 games played rank 13th among all members of the 2008 Draft class, while his 348 points rank eighth among defensemen. Additionally, Brodie has made eight trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his career, notching 22 points (5G, 17A) in 56 postseason games.

The native of Chatham, Ont. was originally selected by Calgary in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

