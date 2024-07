The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Teuvo Teravainen (TAY-voh tair-uh-VIGH-nehn) on a three-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($5,400,000 salary cap hit).

"We're thrilled to have Teuvo back in Chicago," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. "He was a big part of our 2015 Stanley Cup team and we're excited to have his leadership and experience back in our room."