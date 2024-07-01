RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Veteran Alec Martinez to One-Year Deal

“Alec has had success at every level and we are excited for him to bring that experience into our locker room,” Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “A savvy and mobile defender, Alex’s reliable defensive game will be a welcomed addition to our team.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound blueliner is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning twice with the Los Angeles Kings (2012 & 2014) and once with the Golden Knights (2023). Martinez has compiled 277 points (83G, 194A) in 818 career regular-season contests over 15 NHL seasons with Los Angeles and Vegas. His 818 career games played ranks 23rd among all active NHL blueliners, while is 1,803 career blocked shots is good for fifth. He has also posted 37 points (14G, 23A) in 131 career postseason games.

The Rochester Hills, Mich. native has played in two IIHF Men’s World Championships (2018 & 2019), helping Team USA to a bronze medal in 2018 after posting four assists in eight games. Martinez was originally selected by Los Angeles in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.