RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Stanislav Berezhnoy from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Stanislav Berezhnoy from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Berezhnoy, 22, has appeared in nine games with the IceHogs during the 2025-26 campaign, logging a 4-4-1 record, a .889 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 12 at Iowa, making 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) and earning his first career AHL win.

The Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.