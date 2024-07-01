RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Maroon, Smith and Anderson

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms on one-year contracts with forwards Pat Maroon (1,300,000 salary-cap hit) and Craig Smith (1,000,000 salary-cap hit). Additionally, the team has agreed to terms with Joey Anderson on a two-year contract that will run through the 2025-26 season ($800,000 salary cap hit).
Maroon, 36, split the 2023-24 campaign between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins, compiling 16 points (4G, 12) in 51 regular-season games. He also skated in 13 postseason games with the Bruins, recording two assists. It was Maroon’s eighth-straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 6-foot-3, 234-pound forward has tallied 304 points (121G, 183A) in 780 career regular-season NHL games. He has also made 10 career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, registering 53 points (23G, 30A) in 163 postseason games. Maroon’s 163 playoff appearances rank first among all NHL players since his first postseason appearance with the Anaheim Ducks in 2013-14. Additionally, his 163 playoff games rank seventh among all active players.
A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Maroon won his first cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, before winning back-to-back championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He’s the fourth player in NHL history, and the first since 1967, to win three consecutive Stanley Cups with two different teams, joining Ed Litzenberger, Ab McDonald and Eddie Gerard. Maroon also reached the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with Tampa Bay, marking his fourth consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. He’s the first player since Anders Kallur (1981-84) to compete in four-straight finals.
The native of St. Louis, Mo. was originally selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.
Smith, 34, registered 20 points (11G, 9A) in 75 regular-season contests with the Dallas Stars in 2023-24. His 75 games last season mark the most he’s recorded since the 2018-19 seasons when he skated in 76 games with Nashville. Smith also added two assists in 14 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Stars. The forward set new postseason career highs in games played (14) and hits (25).
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward has amassed 434 points (211G, 223A) in 928 career regular-season games over 13 NHL seasons with Nashville, the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Dallas. He’s also appeared in 83 career postseason games, earning 23 points (9G, 14A).
The Madison, Wis. native has represented the United States in four IIHF World Championships (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014), posting 30 points (10G, 20A) in 29 career games and helping the team win bronze in 2013. Smith was originally selected in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.
Anderson, 26, split the 2023-24 season between Chicago and Rockford (AHL). He established new NHL career highs in goals (5), assists (12), points (17) and games played (55) games with the Blackhawks last season. He also added 16 points (7G, 9A) in 14 AHL contests with Rockford.
The 6-foot, 207-pound forward has posted 39 points (19G, 20A) in 151 career NHL regular-season games with the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blackhawks. The Roseville, Minn. native was originally selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
