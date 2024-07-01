RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Maroon, Smith and Anderson

Maroon, 36, split the 2023-24 campaign between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins, compiling 16 points (4G, 12) in 51 regular-season games. He also skated in 13 postseason games with the Bruins, recording two assists. It was Maroon’s eighth-straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound forward has tallied 304 points (121G, 183A) in 780 career regular-season NHL games. He has also made 10 career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, registering 53 points (23G, 30A) in 163 postseason games. Maroon’s 163 playoff appearances rank first among all NHL players since his first postseason appearance with the Anaheim Ducks in 2013-14. Additionally, his 163 playoff games rank seventh among all active players.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Maroon won his first cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, before winning back-to-back championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He’s the fourth player in NHL history, and the first since 1967, to win three consecutive Stanley Cups with two different teams, joining Ed Litzenberger, Ab McDonald and Eddie Gerard. Maroon also reached the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with Tampa Bay, marking his fourth consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. He’s the first player since Anders Kallur (1981-84) to compete in four-straight finals.

The native of St. Louis, Mo. was originally selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.