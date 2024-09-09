First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Riley Heidt

Wild.com: “37 goals and 80 assists for a total of 117 points last season with Prince Georges. Plus a couple more points in the postseason. How did you find offensive success last year?

Heidt: “Yeah, I think it honestly just came from rounding up my whole game. I thought I made huge improvement on becoming an all-around player and being counted on any situation. I became a lot better and more aware defensively and that helped my offense. I was playing with good players and had a great staff around us to help us out as players to get to that point. The biggest thing, I just tried to focus on little things and try to improve every single day. It can be tough during the season when you're playing a lot, but yeah, I just tried to get better at the little things.”