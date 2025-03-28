The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.
Rink Rock March 29 - Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars
Inspired by the beaches of the Caribbean Sea, Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars sets out to create a rock sound that incorporates the classic rock elements of artists like The Stones, The Police and Huey Lewis with the tropical colorings of artists like Bob Marley, Shaggy, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney. The result is a fun, energetic and world themed party album from head to tail. A perfect addition to any “Fun In The Sun" playlist.