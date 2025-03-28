Rink Rock March 29 - Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.

March 29 – Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars

Inspired by the beaches of the Caribbean Sea, Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars sets out to create a rock sound that incorporates the classic rock elements of artists like The Stones, The Police and Huey Lewis with the tropical colorings of artists like Bob Marley, Shaggy, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney. The result is a fun, energetic and world themed party album from head to tail. A perfect addition to any “Fun In The Sun" playlist.

Get tickets for tomorrow's game now, or read about the rest of the Rink Rock Music Series here.

