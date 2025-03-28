Rink Rock March 29 - Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars

March 29 – Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars

Inspired by the beaches of the Caribbean Sea, Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars sets out to create a rock sound that incorporates the classic rock elements of artists like The Stones, The Police and Huey Lewis with the tropical colorings of artists like Bob Marley, Shaggy, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney. The result is a fun, energetic and world themed party album from head to tail. A perfect addition to any “Fun In The Sun" playlist.