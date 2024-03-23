Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Riley Heidt

Heidt, 18 (3/25/2005), has skated in 65 games for Prince George of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, recording 114 points (34-80=114), 10 powerplay goals (PPG), 36 powerplay assists (PPA), 185 shots on goal, 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-32 rating. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound native of Saskatoon, SK, currently ranks first in the WHL in PPA, second in assists and third in points. He became the third player in Prince George history to reach 100 points in a season and became the all-time assist leader in Prince George history this year.

Heidt was named WHL Player of the Week on Feb. 26 after posting 11 points (4-7=11) in four games, along with being named WHL Player of the Month for December after recording 24 points (7-17=24) over 11 games. Heidt has appeared in 220 games for Prince George over a span of four seasons (2020-24), recording 277 points (82-195=277), 18 PPG, 91 PPA, 512 shots on goal, 143 PIM and a plus-6 rating. He ranked first in the WHL in PPA (39), tied-for-first in assists (72) and fourth in points (25-72=97) in the 2022-23 season.

The Wild selected Heidt in the second round (64th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.