Minnesota Wild Announces Roster for Fourth Annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

17504869_Nicole_Caporaso_20230917_223142
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin today announced 27 players will participate in the fourth annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. Hosted this year by the St. Louis Blues at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo., the Tom Kurvers Showcase will feature a round-robin style format of exhibition games with prospects from the Wild, Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. All practice sessions and games will be free and open to the public. No ticket or registration will be required to enter during practices or games.

17504824_Nicole_Caporaso_20230917_223105

Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase On-Ice Schedule

Friday, September 13

10:30 am – Blues Prospects Practice 

11:30 am – Blackhawks Prospects Practice (USA Rink)

7:00 pm – Blues vs. Blackhawks 

Saturday, September 14 

10:30 a.m. – Blues Prospects Practice

10:30 a.m. – Blackhawks Prospects Practice (USA Rink)

6:00 pm – Blackhawks vs. Wild

Sunday, September 15

9:30 am – Blues Prospects Practice 

8:30 a.m. – Wild Prospects Practice (USA Rink)

3:00 pm – Blues vs. Wild

Minnesota Wild Roster

Minnesota Wild Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are currently available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are also being accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2024-25 Season On Sale Thursday, August 15

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with David Špaček

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Charlie Stramel

Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 14

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic

Minnesota Wild Signs Brock Faber to an Eight-year Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Announces Three-year Extension of ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Iowa Heartlanders

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Samuel Hlavaj

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Graeme Clarke to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Zeev Buium

Minnesota Wild Announces Third Annual "Wild off the Tee" Golf Tournament

State of Hockey Digital Content Returns to YouTube

Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces $1,311,732 in Total Giving During 2023-24 Season

Minnesota Wild Development Camp Recap

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Sammy Walker to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Wild on 7th - Episode 71 feat. Judd Brackett, Billy G, Zeev Buium and Ryder Ritchie

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Declan Chisholm and forward Adam Raska to One-Year Contracts

Development Camp Preview