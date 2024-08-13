SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin today announced 27 players will participate in the fourth annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. Hosted this year by the St. Louis Blues at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo., the Tom Kurvers Showcase will feature a round-robin style format of exhibition games with prospects from the Wild, Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. All practice sessions and games will be free and open to the public. No ticket or registration will be required to enter during practices or games.
Minnesota Wild Announces Roster for Fourth Annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase
Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase On-Ice Schedule
Friday, September 13
10:30 am – Blues Prospects Practice
11:30 am – Blackhawks Prospects Practice (USA Rink)
7:00 pm – Blues vs. Blackhawks
Saturday, September 14
10:30 a.m. – Blues Prospects Practice
10:30 a.m. – Blackhawks Prospects Practice (USA Rink)
6:00 pm – Blackhawks vs. Wild
Sunday, September 15
9:30 am – Blues Prospects Practice
8:30 a.m. – Wild Prospects Practice (USA Rink)
3:00 pm – Blues vs. Wild
