As the Minnesota Wild continues to try and lock up a playoff spot with six games remaining, some of its highly touted prospects have already begun their quest towards a championship in their respective leagues. This week’s Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight focuses on the top playoff performers thus far.
Prospect Spotlight: Buium, Heidt and Ritchie
Zeev Buium, Denver University (NCAA): The 2024 first-round pick has helped lead the Pioneers to their second consecutive NCAA Frozen Four. In the Northeast Regional Semifinal matchup against Providence, Buium recorded three points (1-2=3) enroute to a 5-1 win. He followed that up with a two-point outing (1-1=2) and a team-high four shots in a 3-1 win over Boston College in the Northeast Regional Final game. Dating back to the NCHC Final, Buium has a goal in three consecutive postseason games and six points overall (3-3=6). Buium and the Pioneers will faceoff against Western Michigan in the opening round of the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 10.
Riley Heidt, Prince George Cougars (WHL): After leading Prince George in points (31-59=90) and assists during the regular season, Heidt has picked up where he left off in his first three postseason games. He has collected four points (1-3=4) and 14 shots on goal. Heidt currently ranks T-2nd on Prince George in assists and points and is fifth in shots thus far into the postseason. He missed game four due to a suspension stemming from a major penalty committed in game three. Prince George will look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Portland Winterhawks tomorrow night.
Ryder Ritchie, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL): In his first four playoff games, Ryder Ritchie has tallied seven points (3-4=7), including two games with three points (March 29 and April 2). He ranks T-2nd on Medicine Hat in goals and assists and is third in points during this postseason run. Ritchie and the Tigers currently lead the Swift Current Broncos three games to one and will look to close out the series tomorrow night.