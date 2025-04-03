Prospect Spotlight: Buium, Heidt and Ritchie

Riley Heidt, Prince George Cougars (WHL): After leading Prince George in points (31-59=90) and assists during the regular season, Heidt has picked up where he left off in his first three postseason games. He has collected four points (1-3=4) and 14 shots on goal. Heidt currently ranks T-2nd on Prince George in assists and points and is fifth in shots thus far into the postseason. He missed game four due to a suspension stemming from a major penalty committed in game three. Prince George will look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Portland Winterhawks tomorrow night.