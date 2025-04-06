Preview: Wild vs. Stars

This Season on Wild vs. Stars

The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16), and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27).

D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) and LW Matt Boldy (0-2=2) lead Minnesota with two points each in the season series. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .938 SV% in starting all three games for the Wild.

D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3), C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and LW Mason Marchment (3-0=3) lead the Stars with three points each. G Jake Oettinger is 2-0-1 with a 1.33 GAA, .945 SV% and one shutout in three starts.