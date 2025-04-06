Preview: Wild vs. Stars

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild comes home today, returning from an East Coast in which the team lost the first game in a shootout, the next in overtime and the final in regulation. The Wild seeks redemption tonight, hoping for a boost in morale from the electric State of Hockey crowd.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 41-29-7, 89 points, 5th in Central Division

Stars Record: 50-21-4, 104 points, 2nd in Central Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 38-42-13 (24-16-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
22.4%
20.3%
Penalty Kill
84.6%
72.2%
Faceoff
51.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.42
2.68
Goals Against / Games Played
2.54
2.84

This Season on Wild vs. Stars

The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16), and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27).

D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) and LW Matt Boldy (0-2=2) lead Minnesota with two points each in the season series. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .938 SV% in starting all three games for the Wild.

D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3), C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and LW Mason Marchment (3-0=3) lead the Stars with three points each. G Jake Oettinger is 2-0-1 with a 1.33 GAA, .945 SV% and one shutout in three starts.

Last Time Out

The Minnesota Wild was defeated by the New York Islanders 3-1 on Friday night. RW Mats Zuccarello was the lone goal-scorer for Minnesota.

MIN at NYI | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Stars

  • Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 23 points (5- 18=23) in 28 career games against Dallas
  • Spurgeon owns 21 points (6- 15=21) in 46 contests
  • C Gustav Nyquist has 17 points (5-12=17) in 25 games
  • C Ryan Hartman has 15 points (8-7=15) in 33 matches

Stars Leaders Against Wild

  • C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 39=50) in 58 games
  • RW Mikko Rantanen owns 40 points (16-24=40) in 38 games
  • C Matt Duchene has 39 points (13-26=39) in 58 career games

Recent Transactions

4/6/25

Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa

3/25/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa

Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa

3/24/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

3/23/25

Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa

3/22/25

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (20 games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (27 games missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • LW Devin Shore was selected by Dallas in the second round (61st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 82 points (29-53=82) in 209 games in parts of four seasons with the Stars (2015-19)
  • D Matt Dumba was selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 236 points (79-157=236), 399 PIM and a plus-29 rating in 598 games in 10 seasons (2013- 23) with Minnesota
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • C Mikael Granlund was selected ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2012 NHL Draft and recorded 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games in parts of seven seasons with the Wild (2012-19)
  • C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota was defeated by Dallas in six games in the 2016 and 2023 First Round

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

