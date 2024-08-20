First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Jack Peart

Wild.com: What was a game night like for you at the IRA Civic Center?

Peart: “Yeah, really cool. Show up probably an hour and a half before the game. It's a little different than college and pro, but the skate out to the rink with all the fans going crazy as the school song is playing. That's probably one of the coolest things that I remember from playing there. You just get goosebumps every time you run through the tunnel and take a step out on the ice. There’s the old roof and the banners that are hung up in there. They have pictures of pros that have been there in the past. There's a lot of tradition that goes on there and I'm glad I could keep it going just a little bit.”