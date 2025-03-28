Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction to Conclude Monday, March 31

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive is live and viewable now at www.nhl.com/wild/foundation/online-auctions. The Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction will close at 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 31, prior to the conclusion of the Wild’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Benefiting the Minnesota Wild Foundation, the Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive features exciting in-game experiences, game-used equipment, unique signed items, and more. The auction gives fans the chance to help grow the game and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey.

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations and children’s health and wellness charities across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.9 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $7.5 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey.