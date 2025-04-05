Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Cameron Crotty From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Cameron Crotty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Crotty, 25 (5/5/99), has recorded 10 assists and 56 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games with Iowa this season and ranks third among team defensemen with 71 shots on goal. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., posted 13 points (3-10=13), 28 penalty minutes (PIM) and 87 shots in 55 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. He also made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on March 24, 2024, vs. Dallas, recording two blocked shots and 10:03 of time on ice (TOI). Crotty has registered 49 points (9-40=49), 150 PIM and 387 shots in 281 career contests in parts of five AHL seasons with Tucson (2020-24) and Iowa (2024-25). He registered 27 points (10-17=27), 33 PIM and 137 shots in 102 games in three seasons (2017-20) at Boston University and served as an alternate captain his final season with the team. Crotty was selected by Arizona in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Crotty signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and will wear sweater No. 34 with the Wild.

Minnesota hosts the Dallas Stars tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. on TNT and KFAN FM 100.3.

