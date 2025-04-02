NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild heads across the river tonight to challenge the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Minnesota is seeking every single point it can gain in the standings, as the team looms precariously on the edge of playoff contention.
Preview: Wild at Rangers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, April 4th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, New York)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Rangers
Wild Record: 41-28-6, 88 points, 4th in Central Division
Rangers Record: 35-32-7, 77 points, 4th in Metropolitan Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 15-15-5 (6-8-2 at New York)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
NYR
MIN
Power Play
17.7%
20.2%
Penalty Kill
82.0%
71.7%
Faceoff
53.7%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.01
2.68
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.81
This Season on Wild vs. Rangers
The Rangers won the series-opening match, 3-2, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center (3/13).
D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) led the Wild with two assists. C Freddy Gaudreau (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) each scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28-of-31 shots faced for the Wild.
C Jonny Brodzinski (1-0=1) and C Vincent Trocheck (1-0=1) scored in regulation for New York before D Braden Schneider (1- 0=1) netted the GWG in overtime. G Igor Shesterkin saved 26-of-28 shots faced to earn the victory for the Rangers.
Last Time Out
The Minnesota Wild fell to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout on Monday night.
C Vinnie Hinostroza tipped the puck in early in the third period to tie the game 1-1, assisted by D Jake Middleton and D Jon Merrill. The Devils answered the Wild goal with another of their own, bringing the match to 2-1. With two minutes left in the game, LW Matt Boldy netted a goal off of a pass from LW Marcus Foligno to tie the game. The Wild held off the Devils in OT but fell in the shootout when both Zuccarello and Boldy's shots were saved.
Wild Leaders Against Rangers
- Johansson leads Minnesota with 23 points (10-13=23) in 38 career games against the Rangers
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 15 points (4-11=15) in 27 matches
- C Gustav Nyquist has nine points (1-8=9) in 28 games
- C Ryan Hartman owns eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games
Rangers Leaders Against Wild
- LW Artemi Panarin leads New York with 27 points (8- 19=27) in 22 career games against the Wild
- C J.T. Miller has 19 points (10-9=19) in 23 games
- Trocheck owns 12 points (5-7=12) in 5 contests
- LW Chris Kreider (9-2=11 in 20 games) and C Mika Zibanejad (6-5=11 in 20 games) each own 11 points
Recent Transactions
3/25/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/24/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
3/23/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/22/25
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
On the Mend
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (18 games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (25 games missed)
Connections
- LW Artemi Panarin leads New York with 27 points (8- 19=27) in 22 career games against the Wild
- C J.T. Miller has 19 points (10-9=19) in 23 games
- Trocheck owns 12 points (5-7=12) in 5 contests
- LW Chris Kreider (9-2=11 in 20 games) and C Mika Zibanejad (6-5=11 in 20 games) each own 11 points
Fast Facts
- The Wild has recorded a point in six of its last seven games at Madison Square Garden (4-1-2), out scoring the Rangers 24-19
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.