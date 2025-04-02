Preview: Wild at Rangers

This Season on Wild vs. Rangers

The Rangers won the series-opening match, 3-2, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center (3/13).

D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) led the Wild with two assists. C Freddy Gaudreau (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) each scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28-of-31 shots faced for the Wild.

C Jonny Brodzinski (1-0=1) and C Vincent Trocheck (1-0=1) scored in regulation for New York before D Braden Schneider (1- 0=1) netted the GWG in overtime. G Igor Shesterkin saved 26-of-28 shots faced to earn the victory for the Rangers.