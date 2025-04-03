Rangers top Wild in OT, gain in East wild card race

Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for New York (36-32-7), which tied the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the East but has played one more game.

"A win is a win at the end of the day," Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller said. "We're doing anything we can to get those wins in our column right now, so points are points."

Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists, and Brock Faber and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (41-28-7), which has lost three straight (0-1-2) and five of six (1-3-2). Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves.

The Wild tied the idle St. Louis Blues for the first wild card in the West, seven points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

"All points are good," Johansson said. "You know, we need as many as we can get. I think it's very frustrating the way we're battling and big [penalty] kills at the end and all that, but still want the two points. So it's frustrating."

Marco Rossi tied the game 4-4 for Minnesota 22 seconds into the third period after a turnover by Miller in front went to Matt Boldy, who fed Rossi at the side of the net.