Down on the Farm: Back to Where It All Began

Life may have come full circle last summer when Graeme Clarke arrived in the Twin Cities with his father Chris, in preparation for the 2024-25 season. His dad proudly showed him around the town where they all used to live in the early days of the family.

Graeme was born in Waconia, MN but doesn’t remember his short stint in the State of Hockey. His Canadian parents, Chris and Trish, who were each earning their Masters’ degrees at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

The couple concluded their studies in 2002 and returned home to Ottawa with their first born in tow. The family expanded with a second boy, Brandt, who was followed by a sister, MacKenzie.

The Clarke household was full of commotion as all three of the Clarke children became gifted hockey players. Brandt is a defenseman for the LA Kings after they drafted eighth overall in 2021. MacKenzie plays defense for the St. Lawrence University women’s team.

“It was every game you could think of inside and outside the house,” said Graeme. “Hockey being the main one that we did the most. Sometimes it got competitive.”

All three adopted their father’s passion for the game who played hockey growing up and can still be found at the rink today.

“I think he guided us into hockey,” said the Wild prospect. “We all took a loving for it at a young age. We played winter hockey, followed by spring hockey and then it was almost year-round. It was just something we wanted to do, and we never wanted to stop.”