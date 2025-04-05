Game Recap: Islanders 3, Wild 1

The Wild were swept on their three-game road trip (0-1-2), which included a 3-2 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday and a 5-4 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

“We go on this road trip and we don’t win a game,” Wild head coach John Hynes said. “We go to a shootout and we go to overtime. … I think guys should be disappointed in the urgency, the competitiveness, the execution, and the energy to play in a game like this.

“I mean, let’s not talk about being in the funk and feeling sorry for ourselves. This was a game that we knew coming in that we had four out of six points (on the trip with a win). We didn’t have the required intensity level, attention to detail, so there’s no reason to feel sorry for ourselves. We didn’t play the game we needed to play to win.”

Zuccarello gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:42 of the second period. He gathered a rebound off the end boards and banked a shot off the back of Sorokin’s helmet and in from below the goal line.

Cizikas tied it 1-1 just 36 seconds later, deflecting a Dobson point shot to the glove side at 2:18.

“I don’t really have much to say,” Zuccarello said. “I’m so sick and tired of standing here and telling you guys this and that. I’m sorry but it’s just not good enough … it [stinks] that they score right away.”