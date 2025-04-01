NEWARK, N.J. -- Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at Prudential Center on Monday.
L. Hughes gets 2 points, Devils recover for shootout win against Wild
Markstrom makes 27 saves for New Jersey, which sweeps home-and-home series
"It was obviously good to get our two points, and I thought we played a really good 65 minutes," Hughes said following his 22nd career multipoint game.
Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for New Jersey (40-29-7), which has won two straight following a 5-2 victory at Minnesota on Saturday.
"It's hard to beat a team twice in a row ... you manage the emotions, the ups and downs and that's a good team over there," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I know they're missing guys like we are, but they're fighting, and they play hard to their structure so to get four points out of it is really important."
The Devils are seven points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, who have three games in hand, for second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild (41-28-6), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1).
Minnesota is one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
"I thought it was a really hard-fought game," Wild coach John Hynes said. "Both teams played with playoff intensity. We really battled and I thought we carried play and stuck with it. Fortunately, we were able to rebound and get the tying goal and at least get it to overtime (for a point)."
Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 12:30 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
"We got back to back wins against a really good team, so definitely helps our confidence with the way we can play so we just got to keep going as a team and hopefully clinch a playoff berth soon," Hughes said.
Vinnie Hinostroza made it 1-1 for the Wild when he deflected a point shot from Jake Middleton in the slot at 2:57 of the third period.
Gustavsson kept the game even when he trapped a puck with his arm that popped into the air and onto his backside after a shot from the top of the right circle by Brett Pesce at 3:27 of the third. A video review confirmed the puck did not cross the goal line as it sat on Gustavsson's back.
Nico Hischier scored his 34th of the season on a redirection at the left post at 9:12 of the third period to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. It was Hischier's fourth goal in the past two games.
"I went backdoor and was expecting or just trying to be there and be ready when the puck was coming," Hischier said. "[Stefan Noesen] got it there."
Matt Boldy pulled the Wild into a 2-2 tie on a backhand from the slot while falling to his knees at 17:52 of the third.
"I liked our effort tonight," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "We've got to play stingy, play smart. [Gustavsson] was great. We had some really good relentless pressure."
Paul Cotter thought he had given the Devils a 3-2 win 2:57 into overtime on a shot from the right face-off circle, but the play was reversed when a video review revealed New Jersey was offside prior to the goal.
"I think it's part of the game, goals get called back all the time," Hughes said. "I think we did a really good job of coming back together and just not getting too high or too low and just staying cool."
Cotter and Jesper Bratt each scored and Markstrom didn't allow a goal in the two-round shootout.
"[Markstrom] looks like himself," Keefe said of his 35-year-old goalie who missed 11 games in January and February with a knee injury. "He looks dialed in, competitive ... just the battle level and the way he's tracking pucks."
NOTES: Minnesota is 2-7-0 in its past nine road games after starting the season 20-5-3. ... The Devils played the first of a five-game homestand. ... Hischier has scored eight goals in the past 11 games and has moved into seventh place on the franchise goals list (170 goals). ... Hughes has 90 points (17 goals, 73 assists) in 150 career NHL games to pass Joe Cirella (88 points; 212 games) for the third-most points by a defenseman in franchise history, age 21 or younger. ... Keefe became the eighth coach in franchise history to reach the 40-win mark in his first season with the Devils/Kansas City Scouts/Colorado Rockies.