ST. PAUL, Minn. – Fresh off his rookie season with the Iowa Wild, defenseman David Špaček hasn’t strayed far from the rink this offseason. Back in May, Špaček was a part of Team Czechia as they took gold at the IIHF World Championships with a 2-0 win over Switzerland. From there, it was on to the Minnesota Wild’s Summer Development Camp in St. Paul, where Wild.com caught up with him.
First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with David Špaček
The 2022 NHL Draft pick looks to continue his growth next season
Wild.com: How’s your summer going so far?
Špaček: “My summer's going pretty well. Spending time with my family, playing a lot of golf, a lot of paddle tennis, and training.”
Wild.com: Where are you spending your summer?
Špaček: “Summer is spent in the Czech Republic. I live in Rokycany, which is about 20 minutes away from the city of Plzeň.”
Wild.com: What kind of experience was it, not only playing, but winning at the IIHF World Championships?
Špaček: “Yeah, so after the season I got an invite to go to the training camp. There we trained pretty hard. Then I played in the first game. I played pretty well. I scored in the second game, and things were still going pretty well. I was invited to the other camp before where we played three games and I was doing pretty well there as well, but we didn't win any games. Overall, I think I played well. After that, I got the nomination to the World Championship. I was pretty happy about that. The tournament itself was really, really sick. Playing in the hometown of Prague, it was just unbelievable after that. Winning too. Yeah, I haven't really won anything, so that was cool. The feeling is really nice and I want to keep that feeling going.”
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - MAY 26: Daniel Vozenilek #95 of Czechia, David Spacek, and Tomas Kundratek #84 of Czechia pose for a photo with their gold medals after the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Czechia Gold Medal Match between Switzerland and Czechia at Prague Arena on May 26, 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images)
Wild.com: What was it like getting that medal?’
Špaček: “Yeah, so you get a medal and then after that you get the trophy. You could get the trophy for, I don't know, two hours, and then they give you a replica so you don't destroy it. The medals are heavy, actually. My family was so proud. I would say they were more nervous than I was. Especially my dad. He couldn’t even sit on the chair.”
Wild.com: Can you explain why it’s listed that you were born in Columbus, OH?
Špaček: “Yeah, so my dad (Jaroslav Śpaček) played in the NHL and then we were just traveling with him. I was born in Columbus, where he was playing at the time. After that we were going back and forth between the US and Czech Republic. We were in the US for the season, and then for the summer we were going back to Czech Republic to see our family and everything. The grandma and grandpas and stuff like that.”
Wild.com: Was it unique to get to experience both continents when you were younger?
Špaček: “Mostly, I remember when my dad was playing in Montreal, because I went to school there from first to third grade in Montreal. But after that, we moved back to Czech Republic. I was speaking fluently in French then, but I’ve forgotten all of that.”
Wild.com: You were drafted in the summer of 2022. What was it like coming to Development Camp this summer as a veteran?
Špaček: “The program is pretty much the same. The only difference is that there are younger guys coming in. I'm one of the older guys here now, so I’m just trying to make the younger guys feel welcomed like the older guys did before me. I’m trying to work on my leadership, trying to talk to everybody, and trying to make them feel like at home."
Wild.com: What are the takeaways from your rookie season with the Iowa Wild last year?
Špaček: “I learned to be patient. I would say to wait for my chance, and when I get that chance to stick with it. And to keep that role that's given to me, and yeah, I would like to do the same thing in the next season.”
Wild.com: What’s one piece of advice you’d give to a rookie coming into Iowa next season?
Špaček: “Don't be scared on the ice. I feel like I had too much respect for the guys there for a little bit at the beginning. Not that you have no respect, but have some respect, be competitive and don't be shy to ask questions or just be yourself and compete.”
For the remainder of the summer, Špaček will spend time back at home in the Czech Republic before returning to Minnesota for Training Camp in September. In addition to golf and paddle tennis, he plans to hit one or two concerts—including an ABBA tribute band called “ABBA Stars.” Špaček’s friend plays the piano for them. “There's three, four guys in the band and they just sing ABBA,” Špaček says. They're pretty famous back at home.”