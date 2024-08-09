First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with David Špaček

Wild.com: What kind of experience was it, not only playing, but winning at the IIHF World Championships?

Špaček: “Yeah, so after the season I got an invite to go to the training camp. There we trained pretty hard. Then I played in the first game. I played pretty well. I scored in the second game, and things were still going pretty well. I was invited to the other camp before where we played three games and I was doing pretty well there as well, but we didn't win any games. Overall, I think I played well. After that, I got the nomination to the World Championship. I was pretty happy about that. The tournament itself was really, really sick. Playing in the hometown of Prague, it was just unbelievable after that. Winning too. Yeah, I haven't really won anything, so that was cool. The feeling is really nice and I want to keep that feeling going.”