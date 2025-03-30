Preview: Wild at Devils

This Season on Wild vs. Devils

New Jersey won the series-opening game, 5-2, in St. Paul (3/29).

LW Marcus Foligno led Minnesota with two points (1-1=2). C Ryan Hartman also scored (1-0=1). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28-of-33 shots faced for the Wild.

C Nico Hischier notched a hat trick (3-0=3) to lead the Devils. LW Jesper Bratt had two assists (0-2=2). G Jacob Markstrom saved 22-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for New Jersey