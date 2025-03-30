Preview: Wild at Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road today, heading east to challenge the Devils at their home arena after falling 5-2 to New Jersey on Saturday night in Saint Paul.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 41-28-5, 87 points, 4th in Central Division

Devils Record: 39-29-7, 83 points, 3rd in Metropolitan Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 12-12-8 (6-6-4 at New Jersey)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
NJD
MIN
Power Play
28.1%
20.4%
Penalty Kill
82.0%
71.4%
Faceoff
49.8%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.97
2.69
Goals Against / Games Played
2.63
2.82

This Season on Wild vs. Devils

New Jersey won the series-opening game, 5-2, in St. Paul (3/29).

LW Marcus Foligno led Minnesota with two points (1-1=2). C Ryan Hartman also scored (1-0=1). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28-of-33 shots faced for the Wild.

C Nico Hischier notched a hat trick (3-0=3) to lead the Devils. LW Jesper Bratt had two assists (0-2=2). G Jacob Markstrom saved 22-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for New Jersey

NJD at MIN | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Devils

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 24 points (6-18=24) in 35 career contests against the Devils
  • C Gustav Nyquist has 18 points (3- 15=18) in 31 career games
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 12 points (3-9=12) in 15 matches
  • LW Marcus Johansson has 10 points (4-6=10) in 35 games

Devils Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Timo Meier leads New Jersey with 15 points (6-9=15) in 28 career games vs. Minnesota
  • Bratt owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 11 games
  • LW Tomas Tatar has 11 points (8-3=11) in 22 games
  • D Brenden Dillon (0- 9=9 in 39 games) and Hischier (4-5=9 in 10 games) own nine points each

Recent Transactions

3/25/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa

Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa

3/24/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

3/23/25

Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa

3/22/25

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Declan Chisholm: lower-body injury (three game missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (17 games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (24 games missed)

Connections

  • Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin was selected by New Jersey in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft
  • He collected 214 points (108-106=214) in 380 career games in seven seasons (1991-98) and won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 1995
  • Wild Senior Advisor to the GM Ray Shero served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Devils from 2015-20
  • Wild Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot was drafted by New Jersey in the 10th round (192nd overall) of the 1986 NHL Draft
  • Johansson posted 41 points (17-22=41) in 77 games with New Jersey (2017-19)
  • Merrill was drafted by New Jersey in the second round (38th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and tallied 36 points (6-30=36) in 216 games with the Devils (2013-17)
  • C Erik Haula was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42-47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013-17)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 5-1-1 in its last seven games at New Jersey since 10/22/16

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

