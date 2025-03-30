NEWARK, N.J. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road today, heading east to challenge the Devils at their home arena after falling 5-2 to New Jersey on Saturday night in Saint Paul.
Preview: Wild at Devils
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, March 31st at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Prudential Center (Newark, New Jersey)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Devils
Wild Record: 41-28-5, 87 points, 4th in Central Division
Devils Record: 39-29-7, 83 points, 3rd in Metropolitan Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 12-12-8 (6-6-4 at New Jersey)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
NJD
MIN
Power Play
28.1%
20.4%
Penalty Kill
82.0%
71.4%
Faceoff
49.8%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.97
2.69
Goals Against / Games Played
2.63
2.82
This Season on Wild vs. Devils
New Jersey won the series-opening game, 5-2, in St. Paul (3/29).
LW Marcus Foligno led Minnesota with two points (1-1=2). C Ryan Hartman also scored (1-0=1). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28-of-33 shots faced for the Wild.
C Nico Hischier notched a hat trick (3-0=3) to lead the Devils. LW Jesper Bratt had two assists (0-2=2). G Jacob Markstrom saved 22-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for New Jersey
Wild Leaders Against Devils
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 24 points (6-18=24) in 35 career contests against the Devils
- C Gustav Nyquist has 18 points (3- 15=18) in 31 career games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 12 points (3-9=12) in 15 matches
- LW Marcus Johansson has 10 points (4-6=10) in 35 games
Devils Leaders Against Wild
- RW Timo Meier leads New Jersey with 15 points (6-9=15) in 28 career games vs. Minnesota
- Bratt owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 11 games
- LW Tomas Tatar has 11 points (8-3=11) in 22 games
- D Brenden Dillon (0- 9=9 in 39 games) and Hischier (4-5=9 in 10 games) own nine points each
Recent Transactions
3/25/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/24/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
3/23/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/22/25
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
On the Mend
Declan Chisholm: lower-body injury (three game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (17 games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (24 games missed)
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin was selected by New Jersey in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft
- He collected 214 points (108-106=214) in 380 career games in seven seasons (1991-98) and won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 1995
- Wild Senior Advisor to the GM Ray Shero served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Devils from 2015-20
- Wild Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot was drafted by New Jersey in the 10th round (192nd overall) of the 1986 NHL Draft
- Johansson posted 41 points (17-22=41) in 77 games with New Jersey (2017-19)
- Merrill was drafted by New Jersey in the second round (38th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and tallied 36 points (6-30=36) in 216 games with the Devils (2013-17)
- C Erik Haula was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42-47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013-17)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 5-1-1 in its last seven games at New Jersey since 10/22/16
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.