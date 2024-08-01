First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Charlie Stramel

Wild.com: What sort of challenges have you faced in your college career so far, and how do you hope to overcome those with a fresh start at Michigan State?

Stramel: “I've gone through many challenges these first two years on the ice. Maybe not producing as much as I want to, playing the game I should be playing at times. I think over time you learn a lot about yourself through those struggles. Really, I’m just coming into this season with a chip my shoulder and ready for a fresh start. I'm pumped for it. Ready to go. Clean slate. Excited.”