ST. PAUL, Minn. – Charlie Stramel was drafted 21st overall at last year’s NHL Draft in Nashville. The Rosemount native played his last two seasons in the NCAA at the University of Wisconsin. After entering the NCAA’s transfer portal last spring, Stramel chose to get a fresh start on and off the ice with Michigan State for the 2024-2025 season. He caught up with Wild.com at this year’s Development Camp.
First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Charlie Stramel
“I’m just coming into this season with a chip my shoulder and ready for a fresh start."
Wild.com: What sort of challenges have you faced in your college career so far, and how do you hope to overcome those with a fresh start at Michigan State?
Stramel: “I've gone through many challenges these first two years on the ice. Maybe not producing as much as I want to, playing the game I should be playing at times. I think over time you learn a lot about yourself through those struggles. Really, I’m just coming into this season with a chip my shoulder and ready for a fresh start. I'm pumped for it. Ready to go. Clean slate. Excited.”
Wild.com: Why did you choose to transfer to Michigan State?
Stramel: “I think the initial trust there. I played for (Adam) Nightingale, their head coach, for a few years. I was with their strength coach, Will Morlock, for a little while as well. I know a few guys on the team--a very successful team on the upslope, program-wise. It was a no-brainer for me and I'm really looking forward to next year. I’m excited to take advantage of this new opportunity.”
Wild.com: What’s your plan for the rest of the summer before school starts?
Stramel: “For most of the rest of summer I'll be at Michigan State in East Lansing, training with the guys. I'll come back to Minnesota for a week or two before school starts up to see the family and get other stuff situated. Then, I get back out there in September and get to work before the season starts in October.”
Wild.com: How does the Wild Development Staff stay in touch with you throughout the season?
Stramel: “They're great about staying in touch and getting to my games, but they’re also good at not being too much in your ear at the end of the day. They helped me out a lot both this past year and offseason with tips and tricks and what they would like to see. And yeah, just being someone you can lean on for development.”
Wild.com: How does their weekly check-in help you?
Stramel: “It’s nothing too crazy. Just things like, 'how you doing? How's the health? How were your games last weekend?' They give you feedback and they'll send clips here and there as well to show that feedback. As a player, you are always trying to learn and be curious about new things and they're good at providing that.”
Wild.com: Last year at Development Camp you were the freshly drafted hometown kid. What was it like coming into Development Camp this year?
Stramel: “It's good. I met a lot of guys at camp last year. It's always better to come back and know more people and familiar faces, guys wise, staff wise. Plus its good to meet some of the new guys as well and take it all in.”
Wild.com: Is it tough to stay patient when you get a taste of hockey at Development Camp?
Stramel: “Yeah, maybe a little bit towards the end of camp. You're like, 'is it September or October yet?' But, it's also good to take a step away from the game. It's a long, hard season, so it's always good to get your work in and take a step away from the game for a little bit in the summer.”