Wild on 7th - Episode 98: Frederic Chabot, Flower and Gus, and Toast Dogs

Carts connects with Kinger remote from Palm Springs, for a brief breakdown of the Gophers unraveling, the buzz around the NCAA hockey tournament, and how the Wild are battling to maintain playoff position. The guys discuss Zuccarello's leadership, Ovechkin and Fleury's final handshake, and lean into the unsung story of this years squad, the goaltenders. Wild Goaltending coach Frederic Chabot joins in studio to discuss his career, the impact of Filip Gustavsson and Marc-André Fleury, his coaching tactics, and his personal best on toastie dogs. Strap on the pads for a great show, as Kinger says, "Hey DJ, play La Bamba!"

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.