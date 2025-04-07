Game Recap (OT): Wild 3, Stars 2

The Wild moved to within two points of the St. Louis Blues for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and are six points ahead of the Calgary Flames for the second wild card.

Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists, Rossi had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota (42-29-7) which had lost four in a row (0-2-2). Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves.

“It was a strong game for us,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought we came in with the right mindset and the right intentions to play the game we needed to play to win, and I thought it was good. We talked about after the trip just having more consistency throughout our lineup and guys playing to, I think specific roles and identities, and I thought the guys did a good job of that from start to finish.”

Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley scored, and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves for Dallas (50-23-4), which lost 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday to end a seven-game winning streak.

“They turned it up in the third,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We sagged a little bit. Unfortunate back-to-back games. I think three and four for us. I think they had better legs. We grinded out a point but it’s always disappointing when you have a lead going into the third not to close the deal.”