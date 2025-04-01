Minnesota Wild to Host Membership Open House April 2

Open House
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Being a Forever Wild Member isn’t just about having a seat—it’s about being at the heart of the action, living every exhilarating moment, and experiencing the Minnesota Wild like never before!

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach and our 25th anniversary season looms on the horizon, there has never been a more electrifying time to be part of the Wild family. Playoff hockey brings unmatched intensity, and as a Forever Wild Member, you’ll have front-row access to every jaw-dropping goal, clutch save, and moment that makes playoff hockey the most thrilling live spectacle in sports.

In March, our dedicated Season Ticket Members (STMs) got an exclusive glimpse behind the curtain at our annual State of the Wild event series. From watching the team practice to an intimate conversation with Minnesota Wild CEO Matt Majka, these members got to experience the Wild in a way only they can.

Check out the exclusive Season Ticket Member Event, State of the Wild.

“Just those extra perks make it so cool,” says Dean Ekegren, a 20-year Season Ticket Member. “If you're not a season ticket holder, you don’t get events like this.”

The State of the Wild is just one of the countless ways we celebrate our most dedicated fans. From exclusive player access and priority playoff tickets to special events and year-round rewards, a Forever Wild membership isn’t just a ticket—it’s an all-access pass to unforgettable moments.

“I think we all know in this day and age, choosing to spend your money somewhere is an important decision,” says Tim Haider, a Season Ticket Member since our inaugural season. “They respect that. They're asking you to invest in this team, and they show you just how much they appreciate it.”

Wild Senior Manager of Membership Services Jared Jenkins puts it best: “It’s about making our members feel special. They’re the heartbeat of this organization.”

And the heartbeat is getting louder. With the playoffs ahead and our milestone 25th season on the way, this is your chance to be part of something unforgettable.

Want to get in on the action? Join us on Wednesday, April 2, for an open house where you can explore available ticket locations for the 2025-26 season, meet a Wild representative, and learn all about the unmatched perks of membership. The biggest benefit? Priority access to 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoff tickets.

Appointments are first-come, first-served—secure your spot now!

RSVP TODAY ››

