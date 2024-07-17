First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Zeev Buium

Wild.com: How did the Buium brothers end up in the hockey world?

Buium: “We had a cousin who played five minutes down the road at San Diego Ice Arena. It’s a really small rink. It even has a barbecue in the backyard. I don’t know how many ice rinks have a barbecue in the backyard. It was a fun place to learn to play the game. There was no AAA or travel teams or anything. It was all club in-house for fun. I loved watching my older brother Shai play. I would wake up at six in the morning to go watch his games. I think my mom's famous words were “over my dead body” to let Shai play, but they ended up letting him play and my oldest brother Ben got into it too. Ben actually went to Shattuck St. Mary’s for a little bit, but ended up leaving and took a different path from hockey. Being the youngest brother, I always tagged along to the rink. I got into it by playing roller at first. I would roll around the rink for hours until they were done. Then I got the urge to get on the ice and I loved it.”