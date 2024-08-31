First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Aron Kiviharju

Wild.com: Prior to the NHL Combine in Buffalo earlier this year, had you been to US before?

Kiviharju: “I had been once before and that was to Plymouth, MI. The NHL Combine in Buffalo was awesome. It was great talking to the teams and good to see the other prospects there. Buffalo as a city is maybe not the fanciest city, but it was okay. It was great to hang out and meet new friends and do some tests to see what you're good at and what you need to improve on.”