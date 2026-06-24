Expect the unexpected: Decisions loom for Stars as action-packed part of NHL offseason begins

That’s what makes the next week ahead so fascinating. The key cog in this saga is that Robertson is still a restricted free agent, which means things could unfold in a number of ways. The two sides could agree to a long-term extension over the next week and put the anticipation to rest. On the flip side, if general manager Jim Nill doesn’t feel as though common ground will ever be found, he could trade Robertson away in a blockbuster deal. And if neither of those ideas pan out, the team could extend a qualifying offer to retain his negotiating rights and open the door for a few more months of talks. However, that would invite the possibility of another team swooping in with an offer sheet, which includes a whole new set of twists and turns. And with the salary cap up to $104 million and young teams looking to spend in order to help accelerate a rebuild, it’s certainly not out of the question.