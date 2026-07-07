Rich Peverley is sort of a secret weapon for the Stars.
Rich Peverley excited for next step in hockey career as Stars Assistant GM
Peverley is looking forward to a new role on the NHL’s front office side after more than a decade in player development
The former NHL player who has been a major factor in player development for Dallas for more than a decade was promoted to Assistant General Manager earlier this year. After being based in Ontario, the almost 44-year-old will move to Texas with his family and take a bigger role in the organization.
“It’s important,” Stars GM Jim Nill said. “I’ve talked to Rich almost daily for the past few years, but this is different. He will be here, be in the meetings, be a bigger voice. That’s big for him and it’s especially big for us.”
Peverley has a unique perspective. After four years playing at St. Lawrence University in New York, he worked his way into pro hockey as a free agent and had a hard climb. He started in the ECHL, moved up to the AHL and finally made his NHL debut with Nashville at age 24.
He was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Thrashers and that helped his career, eventually leading to a contract extension in Atlanta and a trade to the Boston Bruins, where he helped win the Stanley Cup in 2011. Peverley was then part of the trade that sent Tyler Seguin to the Stars in July 2013.
Peverley suffered a cardiac event during a game at American Airlines Center in March 2014 that eventually ended his playing career, but his short time as a player in Dallas made it clear to the Stars his value as a leader.
Peverley has been a big part of the Stars organization in many ways, including finding under-the-radar players in college and junior hockey. In more recent years, he has been a big part of the development process for all of the organization’s prospects.
“He’s great at what he does and he’s so smart,” said Jordie Benn, who has been working with Peverley for the past few seasons. “He’s just a great communicator.”
The Stars have invited coaches from outside the organization to help in development camps and Toronto Sceptres assistant coach Rachel Flanagan was part of this year’s activities because of her relationship with Peverley. The two are from Ontario and Flanagan said that Peverley has always been an inspiration to her.
“I did a presentation on grit [for the prospects] and what it’s like to be a human who perseveres, and I think that’s one of the real special things about him,” Flanagan said. “He’s up there talking to everybody and he’s so personable and knows the game so well, but he’s also had some difficult times and been able to overcome those. I think that’s made him a better leader and somebody people can look up to.”
Peverley has moved past the event in the same way he is moving into the position of Assistant GM – by simply showing up every day and doing the work. It’s a matter-of-fact style, and one that helps him in relating to the young players.
“He doesn’t sugarcoat things,” Nill said. “His background as a player, and not as a high first-round pick, is big. He worked himself up from college and he worked himself up from the East Coast League, it gives you a good perspective. He’s great at talking to players and understanding players.”
Jordie Benn did the same thing and said he has sort of mirrored Peverley’s style in learning the development side of the industry.
“As a player, you just want the truth,” Benn said. “If you sugarcoat things, you’re doing the player a disservice. I’ve tried to do things the same way. It’s tough love. It’s nothing personal, we’re just trying to make you better.”
And that’s what the Stars hope to get more of. By having Peverley in-house, they have another voice – one that can give a fresh perspective to that of current Assistant GMs Scott White and Mark Janko.
“I’m fortunate. I’ve got Scott White, I’ve got Mark Janko and they’re great at this,” Nill said. “Now, adding Rich to our office is a good step.”
That goes for all parties involved. Peverley said being able to work with Nill and his staff just continues the great relationship with the organization that has been building with Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell in Ontario, as well as with former Assistant GM Les Jackson and Director of Player Development J.J. McQueen.
“I feel so lucky to be a part of this organization,” Peverley said. “To be with J.J. McQueen and Les Jackson and then Scott, Mark and Jim. Even the last few years, I live 20 minutes from Joe McDonnell and we’re at the rink all of the time together. To learn from him has been great. You’re always learning from different people and being around Jim has been great.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.