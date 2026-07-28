2026-27 Player Profile: Matt Duchene

Performance evaluation: To say it was an odd season for Matt Duchene would be a bit of an understatement. Fresh off of a four-year extension signed last summer, the 35-year-old started the season with a goal and assist in the first three games. But in that third game against the Minnesota Wild, he took a hard hit to the head in the neutral zone that turned into a vestibular concussion. As a result, Duchene missed 25 of the next 26 games while rehabbing an injury he would later call the hardest to come back from in his career. It was his first time missing at least 25 games in a season, and that significant chunk of time out required a significant chunk of runway to get back up to speed. In his first 22 games back, Duchene logged three goals (including just one at 5v5) and six assists along with a minus-6 rating. It was a far cry from the season prior when the veteran had 30 goals and a career-high 52 assists to lead the team with 82 points. The coaching staff shuffled him throughout the lineup in hopes of finding a spark, but nothing seemed to click for long enough. That was until a January 23 matchup with the St. Louis Blues flipped the switch. Duchene’s season did an about-face in real time with a big power play goal to tie the game in the second period. That goal set off a four-game goal scoring streak, which turned into a seven-game point streak (7 goals, 4 assists) that had the veteran red-hot heading into the homestretch of the season. Duchene finished the season with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in the final 31 games after posting just 11 in his first 26 games. His 22 assists led the team over the span, while 34 points sat just four back of Jason Robertson for the team lead. But the hot streak didn’t stop there. In six playoff games, Duchene led the Stars with seven assists and nine points. Both goals and five assists came on the power play and helped Dallas become surgical on the man advantage. Sticking to his theme of the year, Duchene’s performance was a complete 180° from the 2025 postseason when he had just one goal and five assists (all on the power play) in 16 games.