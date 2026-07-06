FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today the club's 2026 preseason schedule. The Stars will play a total of four preseason contests, including two games at American Airlines Center. Dallas will open its exhibition slate on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Dallas Stars announce 2026 preseason schedule
The Stars will play a total of four preseason contests, including two games at American Airlines Center, starting with an away game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 19
Dallas' full preseason schedule is listed below (all times CT):
Saturday, Sept. 19 | Dallas at St. Louis | Enterprise Center | 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21 | St. Louis at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23 | Minnesota at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25 | Dallas at Minnesota | Grand Casino Arena | 7 p.m.
The Stars will hold training camp beginning on Sept. 17 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034). A complete schedule for training camp will be released at a later date.
All Stars home games for the 2026-27 regular season will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars App users and Dallas Stars Insiders will receive presales to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Partial Plans are available now. Fill out an interest form to receive more information. The app is available to download now on the App Store® and Google Play. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and gain access to ticket presales, click here.
The Dallas Stars will also participate in the Prospect Tournament which will be held from Sept. 12-15 at the Belfor Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This year's participating teams will include the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins.