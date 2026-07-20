2026-27 Player Profile: Radek Faksa
After returning to Dallas last summer, the veteran center once again served as a valuable depth piece in his tenth season with the Stars
Age: 32
Birthplace: Vitkov, Czech Republic
Height/Weight: 6-3, 216
2025-26 regular season stats: 2 goals, 15 assists, 17 points, 11:44 avg. TOI in 58 games
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs stats: 0 points, 10 hits, 13:08 avg. TOI in 6 games
Contract: Entering second year of three-year deal that averages $2 million
Performance evaluation: After a brief one-year stint in St. Louis with the Blues, Faksa returned to his first and only other NHL home with the Stars in July 2025. With 638 games in Victory Green already under his belt from 2015-2024, the center was an elder statesman of sorts in the Dallas dressing room. And through the first half of the regular season, he looked to be the same Radek Faksa that the Stars had come to know so well. The 32-year-old brought a high defensive IQ, knack for winning faceoffs, penalty killing prowess and a touch of physicality back to the team’s bottom six. Faksa was once again a prime piece of the Stars’ overall depth, contributing in a number of areas while averaging under 12 minutes of ice time per game. But after suffering a concussion at the 2026 Winter Olympics followed by a lacerated foot during a practice in Dallas, Faksa missed the first 24 games back from the break and only played in the team’s final two regular season contests. The limited runway provided a challenging path for Faksa to get back up to speed in time for the playoffs. Even so, his return to Dallas provided a sizable boost overall. His 15 assists were the most among all Stars averaging under 13:15 TOI. In addition, he led the team with three shorthanded points and his 2:11 shorthanded avg. TOI was second among Dallas forwards. Faksa took 441 faceoffs (fourth on team) and won 53.3 percent of them, marking his sixth straight campaign finishing over 53 percent. His two goals (one empty-net and one shorthanded), 38 shots and 11:44 avg. TOI all marked career-lows, but were simply the result of a shift in role for the veteran center at this point in his career. Faksa’s attributes as a defensively responsible forward that can win a defensive draw, kill a penalty or protect a late one-goal lead were once again on display in his tenth season with the franchise.
Expectations for 2026-27: At this point in his career, Faksa’s role seems to be somewhat fixed. While he likely won’t be posting 15 goals or 35 points, his value lies largely in his reliability as a fourth line leader. Faksa’s whirlwind journey to the NHL has put him on the doorstep of 800 career games, with 696 of the 766 total coming in a Dallas uniform. That currently ties him for the fifth-most games played on the team alongside Esa Lindell, so the leadership and experience is prevalent. With the Stars projected to be up against the salary cap ceiling (depending on Jason Robertson’s status), Faksa will serve as a cost-friendly fourth line option. Depending on whether the Stars can carry more than 12 forwards, the center is likely to be a lineup staple and be paired with a rotating cast of Joel Kiviranta, Oskar Bäck and Colin Blackwell. And after a summer of minimal roster turnover, Faksa having playing history with all of the forwards should be an added boost. Since moving to Dallas in 1993, the Stars own the second-best goals against average in the NHL at 2.65. They have long since been known as a defensively sound team, and Faksa has been a key cog in that machine for much of the past decade. And as the Stars seek to further their defensive reputation, the 32-year-old will remain at the center of it. He ranks in the NHL’s top 50 in faceoffs taken since his debut in 2015, and is also in the top 25 in defensive zone faceoffs taken since the 2020-21 season. And while Dallas has a wealth of experienced penalty killers while both Bäck and Arttu Hyry continue to grow in that field, Faksa is still an optimal choice to send on the ice while shorthanded. Former Stars head coach Lindy Ruff once mentioned that Faksa was one of those guys a coach could send over the boards in just about any scenario without worry or hesitation. Every team needs guys that can provide a steady hand, and Faksa showed last year that he can still be that caliber of player. His prowess in the faceoff dot and defensive IQ mixed with a sizable dose of physicality make him a worthy bottom six cornerstone that can mentor younger teammates and be ready to do a job when needed. While the power forward may be in the back half of his career, he certainly seems to have plenty left in the tank.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh\_Clark02.