2026-27 Player Profile: Radek Faksa

Expectations for 2026-27: At this point in his career, Faksa’s role seems to be somewhat fixed. While he likely won’t be posting 15 goals or 35 points, his value lies largely in his reliability as a fourth line leader. Faksa’s whirlwind journey to the NHL has put him on the doorstep of 800 career games, with 696 of the 766 total coming in a Dallas uniform. That currently ties him for the fifth-most games played on the team alongside Esa Lindell, so the leadership and experience is prevalent. With the Stars projected to be up against the salary cap ceiling (depending on Jason Robertson’s status), Faksa will serve as a cost-friendly fourth line option. Depending on whether the Stars can carry more than 12 forwards, the center is likely to be a lineup staple and be paired with a rotating cast of Joel Kiviranta, Oskar Bäck and Colin Blackwell. And after a summer of minimal roster turnover, Faksa having playing history with all of the forwards should be an added boost. Since moving to Dallas in 1993, the Stars own the second-best goals against average in the NHL at 2.65. They have long since been known as a defensively sound team, and Faksa has been a key cog in that machine for much of the past decade. And as the Stars seek to further their defensive reputation, the 32-year-old will remain at the center of it. He ranks in the NHL’s top 50 in faceoffs taken since his debut in 2015, and is also in the top 25 in defensive zone faceoffs taken since the 2020-21 season. And while Dallas has a wealth of experienced penalty killers while both Bäck and Arttu Hyry continue to grow in that field, Faksa is still an optimal choice to send on the ice while shorthanded. Former Stars head coach Lindy Ruff once mentioned that Faksa was one of those guys a coach could send over the boards in just about any scenario without worry or hesitation. Every team needs guys that can provide a steady hand, and Faksa showed last year that he can still be that caliber of player. His prowess in the faceoff dot and defensive IQ mixed with a sizable dose of physicality make him a worthy bottom six cornerstone that can mentor younger teammates and be ready to do a job when needed. While the power forward may be in the back half of his career, he certainly seems to have plenty left in the tank.