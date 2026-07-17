2026-27 Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston

Expectations for 2026-27: Johnston’s performance has created some high expectations, but he seems fine with that. Drafted 23rd overall in 2021, he has outscored every player in his draft class by 40-plus goals and 60-plus points. He has 263 points (134 goals, 129 assists) in 328 career games and has steadily improved in almost every category. He is a model of consistency, playing in all 82 games in each of his first four seasons and doing a good job to avoid scoring slumps. That said, he still can improve. Johnston was second-to-last on the team in plus/minus last season at minus-5 and was among the least successful faceoff men on the squad at 47.4 percent (Roope Hintz led the Stars at 59.1 percent). That’s a concern because Johnston took the most faceoffs at 844. If Justin Hryckowian (55.1 percent) can earn a spot on the top line with Johnston and Rantanen, that could provide a boost. As for plus-minus, Johnston is plus-17 for his career, so the hope for a rebound there seems logical. If you were to put on your head coach cap here in mid-July, it looks like Johnston will be the No. 1 center with Hintz centering the second line in the season ahead. Johnston and Rantanen have built some good chemistry, so the expectation is they will stick together. But if Dallas can’t sign Robertson to a new contract, whatever new players come in could shake things up. But Johnston seems to have a keen ability to adjust. His previous power play goal record was 11 (set in 2024-25), and the fact he broke so many records seems to indicate that this could very well be another special season. That said, the coaching staff is back and several key pieces like Heiskanen and Rantanen are returning healthy and well-rested, so he might be finding a place where he excels on a regular basis on the man advantage. And remember, he just turned 23 and still is taking steps forward in his career. He seems to be a player who focuses on improving his weaknesses, and that could allow him to take an even bigger step going forward. His numbers say he can be one of the top players in the NHL. His numbers say he might be the top center on this team. Mix in the fact that some believe he may be the top candidate to take over as captain when Jamie Benn retires, and there is a lot to like about where the young phenom is headed.