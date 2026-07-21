2026-27 Player Profile: Esa Lindell

Expectations for 2026-27: Lindell and Heiskanen have formed a strong pairing under the new coaching staff led by Glen Gulutzan, and that is expected to continue in the season ahead. While there has been a push for Lindell to help mentor Harley while Heiskanen bounces around between partners, the decision last season seemed to be keeping the two together and it worked out rather well. They were partners on Team Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics and helped Dallas post the third-best record in the league at 50-20-12. Dallas finished second in GAA at 2.71, so the pairing is doing some great things while playing a heavy chunk of each game. However, Gulutzan has said he wants Dallas to push its offense up from 9th (3.33), and that could mean more challenges for the veteran defensemen. Lindell seems to roll with those punches and could actually be a big key to giving the forwards the confidence to take more chances. In the league’s volatile economic salary structure, he is a bargain at $5.25 million per season, and the guess is he will continue to eat up shorthanded ice time and deliver plenty of blocked shots on a nightly basis. Since becoming a full-time NHL player in 2016-17, he ranks top five in games played (762), blocked shots (1,440) and plus/minus (plus-171) among NHL defensemen. With Harley and Nils Lundkvist looking for more power play time and scoring opportunities, Lindell’s 32 points feel more than sufficient. The guess is he continues to do the same thing over and over and over again, just as he’s done for the past decade. And that will make the Stars very happy.