2026-27 Player Profile: Mikko Rantanen

Performance evaluation: The 2025-26 season seemed to hold limitless potential for Rantanen. After the blockbuster trade that brought him to Dallas in March 2025, the power forward spent his first 38 games in Victory Green helping the Stars navigate a rapid race to the playoffs and an eventual journey to the Western Conference Final. Embedded within were some storybook moments like a Game 7 hat trick in the First Round against Colorado, followed immediately by another hat trick in Game 1 of the Second Round against Winnipeg. He performed exactly as advertised in the short stint, leaving the door open for plenty of anticipation as he kicked off his eight-year extension. And in last season’s campaign, he more than lived up to the billing. Rantanen shot out of the gates with a point in 18 of the first 21 games (28 points total), scoring a number of highlight reel goals that the NHL is still reposting on its social feeds in the height of the offseason. The big winger sat 3rd in assists and power play points and 5th in points in the NHL on New Year’s Day. He also forged a quick chemistry with Wyatt Johnston on the Stars’ top line, and the two transformed into one of the NHL’s most dangerous duos. A rather prevalent part of Rantanen’s game was his continuous involvement in the play. He never seemed to take a shift off and always operated at max speed. That ultra-competitiveness came with some overstepping at times, including two game misconduct penalties in a three-game span in November that resulted in a one-game suspension. Rantanen’s 93 penalty minutes finished first on the team and 14th in the NHL. But that price was more than worth the reward of his output. The 29-year-old led the Stars with 55 assists and was 3rd in points with 77 in just 64 games. That’s a 71-assist and 99-point pace over an 82-game season, both of which would have landed him in the NHL’s top 10. Included within were a team-high 34 primary assists and 28 power play assists (5th in NHL). What’s more impressive is that he did it all while missing 18 games. A torn MCL at the Olympics caused him to miss the first 15 games out of the break. Upon his return to the lineup in late March, he never really seemed to get back to his normal level. During exit interviews, general manager Jim Nill expressed how he wished Rantanen could have had another few weeks of runway to get back up to full speed. Even so, he still averaged more than a point per game (1 goal, 6 assists) in the playoffs against Minnesota. All in all, it was nothing short of an impressive first full chapter in his Stars saga.