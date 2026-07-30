2026-27 Player Profile: Tyler Seguin

Expectations for 2026-27: Seguin is like one of those mystery box prizes the kids like to collect, because you really don’t know what’s in the bag. He is in the final year of an eight-year contract that averages $9.85 million, so the Stars need him to produce something. He’s also been one of the team’s more vocal leaders over the past few years, so it would be good if he could find a nice place in the lineup and tally some points in the process. With Mavrik Bourque gone, there is a chance Seguin plays on the right wing with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. Both Seguin and Hintz are excellent faceoff men and could give the line a righty-lefty combo that could lead to strong puck possession. That could allow Robertson to go big in a contract year, and then everyone would benefit from the point production. Seguin will turn 35 in January, so he’s not near retirement just yet – and if he is willing to take a discounted contract deal the way Jamie Benn has, he really could be a key piece in the Stars lineup for a few more years. Benn is closer to retirement, so that makes this a big season for the longtime friends and dynamic duo known around the league as “Benneguin.” All of this combines to give Seguin the opportunity to have a really nice season if he can stay healthy. But that has been the biggest question for him for more than a few years now.