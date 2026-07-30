2026-27 Player Profile: Tyler Seguin
After another frustrating season cut short by injury, the veteran forward is eyeing the opportunity of a big bounceback campaign in 2026-27
Age: 34
Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario
Height/Weight: 6-2, 205
2025-26 Regular Season Stats: 7 goals, 10 assists, 17 points, 16:40 avg. TOI in 27 games
Contract: Entering final year of eight-year contract that averages $9.85 million
Performance Evaluation: Tyler Seguin has been bothered by injuries quite a bit in recent years, including playing just 27 games last season and missing the playoffs entirely. Seguin tore his ACL at Madison Square Garden in early December after New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov fell on his knee. He then had to shut things down for the rest of the year following surgery. It was a tough pill to swallow, as Seguin was playing well after bouncing back from hip surgery that sidelined him for much of the 2024-25 season. Seguin had 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 27 games. He averaged 16:40 in time on ice, won 53.6 percent of his faceoffs and finished plus-10 in his limited playing time. “He might have been playing the best hockey I’ve seen since I’ve been in Dallas,” GM Jim Nill said. “All-around game, he was being responsible.” Seguin is not the speedster he once was, but he’s smart and tough. He played in his 1,000th career game in late October and hasn’t let the recent rash of injuries slow him down altogether. In the past two seasons, he has averaged 0.81 points per game, fifth best on the team. In 47 games over the last two campaigns, he has 16 goals and 38 points. That translates to a 28-goal, 66-point pace over an 82-game season. He also had a long rehab from the ACL because there was no chance to play in the playoffs, so he should be in a good place after a strong summer of workouts.
Expectations for 2026-27: Seguin is like one of those mystery box prizes the kids like to collect, because you really don’t know what’s in the bag. He is in the final year of an eight-year contract that averages $9.85 million, so the Stars need him to produce something. He’s also been one of the team’s more vocal leaders over the past few years, so it would be good if he could find a nice place in the lineup and tally some points in the process. With Mavrik Bourque gone, there is a chance Seguin plays on the right wing with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. Both Seguin and Hintz are excellent faceoff men and could give the line a righty-lefty combo that could lead to strong puck possession. That could allow Robertson to go big in a contract year, and then everyone would benefit from the point production. Seguin will turn 35 in January, so he’s not near retirement just yet – and if he is willing to take a discounted contract deal the way Jamie Benn has, he really could be a key piece in the Stars lineup for a few more years. Benn is closer to retirement, so that makes this a big season for the longtime friends and dynamic duo known around the league as “Benneguin.” All of this combines to give Seguin the opportunity to have a really nice season if he can stay healthy. But that has been the biggest question for him for more than a few years now.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.