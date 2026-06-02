Bench boss talk: Glen Gulutzan talks the power play, playoffs, year one and more

Gulutzan: Doesn’t it seem it comes down to who gets hot at the right time? That’s kind of the whole playoff thing. You have to adjust and raise your bar for each series, each game. I was watching the Vegas game and Brock Nelson got a breakaway and didn’t score, and then Mark Stone got a breakaway and he made it. That’s just one example, but it shows how tight it is. When you get a bounce, it changes everything in your attitude and in your execution, it just builds on everything. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes to get to that place, so you just have to control what you can control and work as hard as you can so that the breaks will go your way. It’s that way with goalies, it’s that way with the entire team.