2026-27 Player Profile: Casey DeSmith
The veteran goaltender put together another strong season in Dallas and further solidified himself as one of the top backups in the NHL
Age: 34
Birthplace: Rochester, New Hampshire
Height/Weight: 6-20 188
2025-26 Regular Season Stats: 15-8-6 record, .907 save percentage, 2.43 GAA and 1 shutout in 30 games
Contract: Entering final year of three-year deal that averages $1.017 million
Performance Evaluation: New year, same Casey DeSmith. The veteran goaltender crafted another steady showing in his second season with the Stars, once again giving the team exactly what they needed from a backup goalie. DeSmith’s 15 wins tied a career-high and he helped Dallas secure a point in 21 of 29 decisions. His 2.43 GAA was the best mark since his first NHL season back in 2017-18. By all metrics, it was a successful campaign for the 34-year-old (who will turn 35 before the season starts). But it wasn’t just the raw numbers that made DeSmith’s year so commendable. With the compressed schedule due to the Olympic break, DeSmith drew a number of challenging starts either in back-to-back situations or after tough travel. In addition, his 28 starts were the third most in a season in his career. But it didn’t seem to faze him. DeSmith was a stellar 9-2-6 on the road with a .911 save percentage and 2.38 GAA, both of which were top 10 among NHL goalies. He also drew nine starts on the second night of a back-to-back, going 6-2-1 with a .929 save percentage (4th in NHL) and 1.90 GAA (3rd). The tougher the start, the better DeSmith seemed to be in the crease. His best surge came at the start of the season with just one regulation loss in his 14 starts before Christmas (9-1-4) that helped the Stars jump out on such a dominant foot with a 25-7-6 record. DeSmith once again proved to be a perfect complement to starter Jake Oettinger and helped keep the Dallas crease operating at top efficiency throughout the regular season.
Expectations for 2026-27: It wasn’t long ago that the Stars just couldn’t seem to find a steady goalie tandem. Kari Lehtonen shared the crease with 10 different partners during his seven seasons as starter. The spectacular duo of Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin only lasted two seasons before Bishop’s injury forced him to end his playing career. The arrival of Oettinger was accompanied by a brief partnership with Khudobin and Braden Holtby before Dallas traded for Scott Wedgewood. The Oettinger-Wedgewood duo lasted for just over two seasons before Wedgewood departed in free agency, giving way to Oettinger-DeSmith in 2024. The 2026-27 campaign will be the third in a row for the American tandem, a rather rare feat in today’s NHL where crease shuffling happens almost yearly. The Stars should only continue reaping the benefits from it. In two seasons in Dallas, DeSmith has been everything a team hopes for in a backup goalie. He’s remarkably consistent, always prepared for a tough start and works well alongside Oettinger. The second night start on a back-to-back has become a bit of a calling card for him, with his 12 wins, .938 save percentage and 1.78 GAA all leading the NHL over the past two seasons. DeSmith’s comfort working within the Stars’ system and with goaltending coach Jeff Reese promotes a certain level of stability that can be tricky to find. The veteran goalie has been a perfect fit in Dallas and has shown no signs of regression in his overall performance. With all of that being said, expect DeSmith to once again be a confident go-to option for the Stars in the year ahead as the team navigates an 84-game schedule with plenty of embedded twists and turns.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh\_Clark02.