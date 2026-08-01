2026-27 Player Profile: Casey DeSmith

Expectations for 2026-27: It wasn’t long ago that the Stars just couldn’t seem to find a steady goalie tandem. Kari Lehtonen shared the crease with 10 different partners during his seven seasons as starter. The spectacular duo of Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin only lasted two seasons before Bishop’s injury forced him to end his playing career. The arrival of Oettinger was accompanied by a brief partnership with Khudobin and Braden Holtby before Dallas traded for Scott Wedgewood. The Oettinger-Wedgewood duo lasted for just over two seasons before Wedgewood departed in free agency, giving way to Oettinger-DeSmith in 2024. The 2026-27 campaign will be the third in a row for the American tandem, a rather rare feat in today’s NHL where crease shuffling happens almost yearly. The Stars should only continue reaping the benefits from it. In two seasons in Dallas, DeSmith has been everything a team hopes for in a backup goalie. He’s remarkably consistent, always prepared for a tough start and works well alongside Oettinger. The second night start on a back-to-back has become a bit of a calling card for him, with his 12 wins, .938 save percentage and 1.78 GAA all leading the NHL over the past two seasons. DeSmith’s comfort working within the Stars’ system and with goaltending coach Jeff Reese promotes a certain level of stability that can be tricky to find. The veteran goalie has been a perfect fit in Dallas and has shown no signs of regression in his overall performance. With all of that being said, expect DeSmith to once again be a confident go-to option for the Stars in the year ahead as the team navigates an 84-game schedule with plenty of embedded twists and turns.