Dallas Stars sign forward Jason Robertson to one-year, $12 million contract

Despite only playing in six full NHL seasons – one of which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Robertson already ranks 14th in franchise history in scoring and third in points per game (1.07) among skaters to play in at least three games. Robertson – who had 41 goals in 2021-22, 46 in 2022-23 and 45 in 2025-26 – is the third player in franchise history and first in Dallas Stars team history to have three 40-goal seasons with the team. Originally selected by Dallas in the second round (39th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Robertson leads 2017 draftees in career goals and ranks third in points. He has added 52 points (23-29—52) in 62 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Stars to reach three consecutive Western Conference Finals from 2023 to 2025.