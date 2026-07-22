FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Jason Robertson to a one-year contract that will carry an annual average value (AAV) of $12 million.
Dallas Stars sign forward Jason Robertson to one-year, $12 million contract
The 26-year-old had 96 points in 82 regular-season games last season, pacing the team in scoring
“Jason has been a cornerstone of our franchise since he was drafted in 2017,” said Nill. “A dynamic and skilled player, he has been one of the league’s top offensive threats since making his NHL debut. We're excited for what this season will bring for both Jason and the team as we continue our push to bring a championship to Dallas.”
Robertson, 26, had 96 points (45-51—96) in 82 regular-season games last season, pacing the team in scoring and making the 2025-26 campaign the second-highest scoring season of his career. His 45 goals tied for fourth in the NHL and made 2025-26 the third 40-goal season of his career. Robertson hit several career milestones during the 2025-26 regular season: He tallied his 400th NHL point on Oct. 16 against Vancouver, played in his 400th NHL game on Nov. 30 against Ottawa and registered the 200th goal of his career on Feb. 4 against St. Louis. Robertson added eight points (5-3—8) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars during the postseason, leading the team in goals and ranking second in points.
The six-foot-three, 204-pound forward has spent the entirety of his career with the Stars, totaling 490 points (213-277—490) in 456 regular-season games. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Robertson ranks first among Stars skaters in goals (213), assists (276) and points (489), while also ranking 11th in the NHL in scoring over that span. Robertson had a record-setting year in 2022-23, totaling a career high 109 points (46-63—109) en route to being named to the NHL First All-Star Team and representing the Stars at the All-Star Game. Robertson’s performance in 2022-23 remains the second-highest scoring season by a Stars skater in franchise history. After totaling 45 points (17-28—45) in 51 regular-season games in 2020-21, Robertson was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League’s top rookie.
Despite only playing in six full NHL seasons – one of which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Robertson already ranks 14th in franchise history in scoring and third in points per game (1.07) among skaters to play in at least three games. Robertson – who had 41 goals in 2021-22, 46 in 2022-23 and 45 in 2025-26 – is the third player in franchise history and first in Dallas Stars team history to have three 40-goal seasons with the team. Originally selected by Dallas in the second round (39th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Robertson leads 2017 draftees in career goals and ranks third in points. He has added 52 points (23-29—52) in 62 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Stars to reach three consecutive Western Conference Finals from 2023 to 2025.
A native of Arcadia, California, Robertson has represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, winning a bronze medal in 2019 and a silver in 2021. Robertson is the second highest-scoring California-born player in NHL history, trailing only Auston Matthews (780), while also ranking second among American NHLers in points (489) and ranks third in goals (213) since the start of the 2020-21 season.
In addition to his on-ice success, Robertson is immensely involved in the community in conjunction with the Dallas Stars Foundation. He has created JR’s Heros Game Initiative, which is a way for Robertson to provide a fun and unique experience for the children and families of those who are active military, currently deployed, or have lost a loved one who served. JR’s Heros On-Ice Clinic also invites local military families with children ages 8-14 that play hockey and have applied for hockey scholarships through United Heroes League. Additionally, Robertson has produced Robo Holiday Toy Drive which has supported Children's Health Hospital with their gifting to patients during the holiday season and delivers the toys to the hospital while doing patient room visits and stocks the toy store that is free for patients and their families.