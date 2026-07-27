Name: Jake Oettinger
2026-27 Player Profile: Jake Oettinger
After an uncharacteristic year statistically, the starting goalie is aiming to find more consistency in the new season ahead
Age: 27
Birthplace: Lakeville, Minnesota
Height/Weight: 6-6, 225
2025-26 Regular Season Stats: 35-12-6 record, 2.59 GAA, .899 save percentage and 4 shutouts in 54 games
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 2-4 record, 2.83 GAA and .893 save percentage in 6 games
Contract: Entering second year of eight-year deal that averages $8.25 million
Performance Evaluation: Jake Oettinger had an okay year under the new coaching staff, but he definitely wanted more. Oettinger finished with the third most wins in the league at 35 and helped the Stars post the third best record overall. But he posted the worst save percentage of his career and his overall numbers actually paled compared to those of goaltending partner Casey DeSmith (15-8-6, 2.43 GAA and .907 save percentage). It was a bit of a confusing season to put it plainly. Oettinger had plenty of motivation. He was coming off a traumatic playoff exit where former head coach Pete DeBoer harshly pulled him in a must-win Game 5 vs. Edmonton. That decision ended up sparking a coaching change, and the feeling was that it showed the organization’s support for Oettinger. Mix in the fact that he was really vying to be the starting goalie for Team USA at the Olympics, and it was a ready-made storybook campaign. But despite solid support from the new coaching staff and his teammates, Oettinger was unable to post the kind of numbers that would allow him to beat out Connor Hellebuyck for the Olympic No. 1 spot. In fact, he was the only USA goalie to not play in a game during the tournament. Then, he and the Stars exited after a six-game loss to Minnesota in the First Round, and there was a very unsatisfied feeling for the big backstop. Oettinger himself said after the year that he wanted more. GM Jim Nill echoed those thoughts. “He knows he needs to get better… not better, but more consistent,” Nill said at the locker cleanout day. It was a fairly bold statement for the soft-spoken GM, but it comes from a good place. Oettinger ranked 11th in GAA last season and 24th in save percentage at .899. His numbers dropped in the playoffs (2-4, 2.82, .893) when they should have improved. He does need to be more consistent, and he does need to be better as he enters his seventh season in the NHL.
Expectations for 2026-27: In a lot of ways, the campaign ahead could be the perfect setup for Jake Oettinger. He doesn’t have the distraction of an international tournament for the first time since 2024. He doesn’t have the specter of Pete DeBoer and the fallout of the 2025 Western Conference Final hanging over him. His biggest challenger is Jake Oettinger. His biggest judge and critic is Jake Oettinger. That’s a great place to be. It’s also a hard place to be, because he does have the mental burden of dealing with his own disappointment on a daily basis, and he does have the challenge (as every goalie does) of knowing he can’t truly fix these things until he gets to the playoffs. All of that said, he could definitely help himself with small steps. There’s a really good chance the Stars are on a tight salary cap next season, so they could lean on goaltending more than ever. There’s a pretty good chance Glen Gulutzan will push for more offense, meaning the defense and goaltending could be more exposed. But those can also be good things. One of the reasons the Stars were disappointed last season was the fact they felt they played great team defense. When they do that and Oettinger posts an .899 save percentage, it stands out. This season, Glen Gulutzan has hinted that he wants to push for more offense, so Oettinger could have a heavier weight. Sometimes, that can be a good thing. His 305 games played is already eighth in franchise history, so he has the experience and he’s still in the middle of his prime at age 27. He wants more from himself, and this season might be the chance to get that. “I don't feel like I accomplished any of my goals," Oettinger said after the season. But with a new season comes a new opportunity to do so.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.